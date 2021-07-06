There’s a reason Sweaty Betty’s workout gear has developed such a huge, dedicated following. Since its launch more than 20 years ago, the brand’s name has become synonymous with durable, functional exercise outfits that are also surprisingly chic – but one word that you wouldn’t always associate with Sweaty Betty is affordable.

With their bum-sculpting, squat-proof leggings starting at around £75, and other items like hoodies and outerwear sitting at an even higher price point, you typically have to spend a decent chunk of change to deck yourself out in Sweaty Betty top-to-toe. That is, until the brand’s elusive sale rolls around, as it did once again at the end of last month.

The beauty of the Sweaty Betty sale is that the brand tends to discount certain colourways of its bestsellers, rather than using the period to filter out product lines that aren’t that popular, as is the case with many other stores. As a result, you can pick up cult buys like the power gym leggings for almost half their RRP.

The sale usually happens at the end of each season, but this time around, Sweaty Betty has really outdone itself, with more than 50 per cent off over 100 different lines, from tees and vests to sports bras and sweatpants, plus additional discounts on big-ticket items like ski jackets and cashmere cardigans. In fact, prices start from as little as £4 – well, if you’re in the market for socks, that is.

The best bit? Now the sale has been live for some time, you can get yourself an extra 20 per cent off the sale prices, making your basket even more of a bargain. Just use the code EXTRA20 at the checkout and watch the savings roll in.

Whether you like to invest in athleisure for sport or just cool comfort while you run your weekend errands, here’s our pick of just some of the best buys up for grabs.



Sweaty Betty high waisted power gym leggings: Was £75, now £37, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

The high-waisted version of Sweaty Betty’s power leggings earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s gym leggings, with our reviewer saying the material is “super soft but also, crucially, wicks sweat away from the body, ensuring we stay dry and comfortable”. They also noted the practical pocket on the side of the design, which is handy for your phone, keys or gym pass when you’re on the go. This print is currently also available in 7/8 length for the same bargain price.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty power gym leggings: Was £75, now £37, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

If you like a lower waistband but still appreciate the support and stretch of the “power” offering, check out these leaf-print leggings instead. Just like the high-waisted option, they have an adjustable drawcord around the centre, so you can still tailor them to your body to ensure the right fit.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty Gary yoga pants: Was £80, now £56, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

Buttery soft and super cosy, we scored the Gary style from Sweaty Betty as our best buy for women’s yoga leggings – our tester said that they “are the most comfortable thing you could ever hope to put on your lower half”, which is high praise indeed. “They’re beautifully soft, breathable and loose enough around the legs to feel entirely unrestricted during a class, but not so much that they get in the way (and the cuffed ankles mean they don’t flap around),” our writer added – and now you can bag a pair for £24 less.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty mindful seamless yoga bra: Was £45, now £31, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

This yoga bra with delicate racerback straps might not improve your downward-facing dog overnight, but it’ll definitely make you look stylish while you’re doing it. It’s made from sustainable modal lenzing yarn and has a lightweight underband to offer gentle support that’ll see you all the way through to shavasana.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty essentials zip through hoodie: Was £75, now £37, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

Basic is never boring at Sweaty Betty – we love the fun fern-green hue of this 100 per cent cotton hoodie, which is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your workout wardrobe. However, this is a piece that works as well for exercise as it does for lazy days on the sofa: if you’d rather lounge than lunge in yours, we won’t tell.

Buy now

Sweaty Better pacesetter running vest: Was £45, now £22, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Better)

Is it just us, or can you never have too many running tops? Since this one is now less than half of its original price, it’s the ideal time to add it to your collection. The black fabric means visible sweat patches will be kept to a minimum, no matter how hard you’re working.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty essentials sweatshirt: Was £60, now £36, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

This slouchy, oversized crew neck sweatshirt absolutely does not have to be relinquished to gym-only duty. Throw it on over jeans and pop on your favourite white trainers, and you’ve got laid-back casual chic totally nailed.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty keep it chill thermo water bottle: Was £25, now £10, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

Even if your kit drawer is full to bursting, you can still take advantage of the Sweaty Betty sale. This slate grey thermo water bottle promises to keep your refreshments at the perfect temperature throughout your session. It’s made from stainless steel and holds up to 500ml – just the right size for throwing into your gym bag.

Buy now

