It’s official, the summer sales are here. And the John Lewis & Partners one, in particular, is worth checking out.

While Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on bagging a bargain. John Lewis’s event is another shopping bonanza full of impressive deals on brands such as Samsung, Simba, Whistles, Kurt Geiger and more.

And with up to 50 per cent off across clothing, homewares, tech and baby products, you’re sure to find something for your shopping list.

Whether you’re looking for a new sofa, TV, pair of shoes or a handbag, we’ve handpicked the best bargains to shop right now. There’s even a Simba hybrid mattress in there, with a huge £420 discount.

Beat the rush and score some huge savings with our edit of the sale’s brightest picks that are perfect for the sunny days ahead.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Large dome metal easy-to-fit ceiling shade: Was £60, now £42, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This is one of the bestselling lampshades in John Lewis & Partners’s home collection, and it’s not hard to see why. Simple but bright, it’ll add a warm, modern feel to your home and make your lighting as stylish as your decor. A colourful lampshade is also the quickest way to refresh your space without breaking the bank. Snap this up while there’s £18 to save.

Buy now

Samsung QE65Q65T 2020, 65in: Was £899, now £799, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Need a new TV? Look no further because this Samsung 65in model has £100 off. It has a dual LED screen that can deliver bold, crystal-clear imagery and adaptive sound that adjusts depending on what you’re watching – and you can access all your favourite streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ BT Sport and more. It also has Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, to allow you to control it using voice commands, and a 20-year warranty.

Buy now

Anyday disc 6 to 8 seater extending dining table: Was £329, now £230, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Perfect for everyday mealtimes and entertaining guests, this extending table will give you the ultimate dinner party versatility. Part of Anyday, John Lewis’s recently launched affordable range, it’s in the sale for £230, which is an absolute steal for a piece of furniture that will see daily use.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu mystic cubic zirconia hoop earrings: Was £55, now £27.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

These decorative gold hoops are a sweet but simple addition to your jewellery collection and can be worn on both your upper or lower earlobe. The cubic zirconia drop gems add a little sparkle and they’re a pair that are sure to suit every outfit, no matter how formal or casual.

Buy now

Whistles Rachael sleeveless midi dress, green: Was £169, now £99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

For all the weddings, sunshine-filled days in the park and dinners that are in your calendar, this green Whistles number deserves a spot in your shopping basket. With £70 off, it’s a bargain that can be dressed down with white trainers, or made more formal with a strappy pair of heels.

Buy now

Mini cuddles baby giraffe sleepsuit, pack of 2: Was £11, now £5.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

These adorable babygrows would make a lovely gift for a friend or family member who has recently had a baby. Available for newborns up to 12 months, they’re machine washable and made from 100 per cent cotton.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, medium tension, small double: Was £829, now £580.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

In our guide to the best mattresses, our reviewer highly rated this hybrid design from Simba, which has five layers including a patented sprung one with up to 3,000 durable micro springs as well as foam sections.

“We think it’s best for side and front sleepers, and that goes for people of any shape or size. If you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support. The sinkage is spot on too – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself, as is the case with some pure foam mattresses,” they said.

Read the full Simba hybrid review

Buy now

Kurt Geiger London duke rainbow embellished court shoes: Was £159, now £79, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

If you’re soon to be a bride and you’re on the lookout for shoes for the big day – or you just want to treat yourself – these white slip-on heeled mules with rainbow embellishment detailing are as fun as they are elegant. Available in sizes three to eight, they’ll add a touch of sparkle to any outfit.

Buy now

Flare chaise end sofa, light leg, grace silver: Was £1,399, now £979, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Sofas are an essential part of any living space and there’s no better venue to binge boxsets or catch up with friends. This modern design currently has more than £400 off and boasts a chaise seat and footstool section that’s moveable so you can customise it to fit your space. Add a splash of colour with a bright cushion such as this Skinnydip summer lemon number (was £25, now £17.50, Johnlewis.com).

Buy now

Matt & Nat loom collection colton vegan backpack: Was £125, now £62, John Lewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Whether you’re about to restart commuting, or you are planning an overnight staycation, this vegan leather backpack is a stylish yet functional way to keep your valuables safe. Spacious enough to fit all your essentials, along with zip pockets, inner compartments and a slip pocket just for your smartphone, it’s ethically made, minimal and will become a wardrobe staple.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on clothing and other fashion offers, try the links below

For more summer sale shopping guides, discover our favourite pieces in the Zara sale

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.