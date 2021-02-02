9 best head torches for camping, hiking, running and adventures

If you’re heading into the great outdoors for some after-dark hiking, running or camping, you’ll need a reliable head torch.

A good head torch will feel comfy and stable on the forehead and provide ample illumination for your adventures, whether that’s lighting up a mountain trail or helping you read in your tent.

The first thing to check is a head torch’s brightness, measured in lumens. For general outdoors activities, 200 to 300 lumens will suffice, providing a good balance between battery life and weight. For more intrepid expeditions (Ben Nevis at night, anyone?), opt for 400+ lumens.

The higher the lumens rating, the greater the torch’s beam distance and width– but weight and price will increase too, so think carefully about whether you really need the extra power.

A versatile torch will have several modes, enabling you to toggle between different power settings and adjust the width and focus of the beam. Some torches also feature reactive lighting (automatic beam adjustment to your surroundings) and a red light mode (for preserving your night vision).

Switching between these modes should be intuitive and hassle-free. Most modern head torches are very easy to use, with just one or two buttons.

The only other things you’re likely to fiddle with are the headlamp, which should have a tilt function for flexible beam focus, and the headband, which can be tightened or loosened for a comfy fit.

Battery life (also known as burn time) is another key consideration. Brands usually state how long a head torch will last in each mode. Most will keep going for up to 100 hours on their lowest setting, but only two to three hours on the highest output. Take manufacturers’ stats with a pinch of salt too – they can be a tad overly optimistic.

Traditional-style head torches take AA or AAA batteries, but newer options feature USB-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The final feature to look out for is the weatherproof rating. For most adventures, an IPX4 (splashproof) rating should suffice, but for very wet expeditions opt for IPX6 (water-resistant) or IPX8 (waterproof).

Lockdown version 3.0 put paid to our plans to test these head torches out on wild camping trips, but we did hit our local trails for some night-time walking and running.

The technical performance of each head torch was carefully considered and we’ve graded them in terms of performance, functionality, design and price.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Ledlenser H7R core This is a workhorse of a head torch: powerful, robust and good to go for hours. At 259g it’s cumbersome, and for basic adventures, it’s definitely overkill. But if you want a torch that’s dazzlingly bright, this one can virtually light up a whole mountainside. For an after-dark hike to a Scottish bothy or a pre-sunset march up Scafell Pike, the Ledlenser H7R core won’t let you down (although we wouldn’t recommend it for running). Its boost mode throws out a remarkable 1,000 lumens with a 250m range, while a 600 lumens setting lasts for four hours and lights up ground up to 200m away. For longer burn times from the 4,800mAh, USB-rechargeable lithium-ion battery, a 15 lumens mode keeps going for up to 65 hours. The design houses the battery pack at the rear and the lamp at the front, while the headband features an over-the-top strap to help balance the weight better. It’s far from the comfiest, due to the overall weight, but it works fine. Other excellent features include superb waterproofing thanks to a sealed-tight design, 130-degree lamp tilting, a dial for adjusting the beam focus and width, and charging status indicators. For many, it’ll be too heavy and excessively bright, but we loved the peace of mind it gave during our test hikes – and that’s worth carrying an extra few grams for. Buy now £ 89.95 , Ledlenser {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Petzl actik core Petzl is a head torch heavyweight, well-known for its reliable, comfortable and fully-featured products. The brand has so many options – from classic headlamps like the tikka and ultra-minimalist torches such as the bindi to specialist and innovative designs like the iko core and the nao plus – it’s difficult to choose just one. But we’ve selected the actik core for its all-round performance. It’s a perfect everyday adventure companion, suitable for hiking, running, mountaineering and everything else in-between. You get a max output of 450 lumens (90m beam for two hours), yet the torch only weighs 75g – an impressive balance. The 1,250mAh battery, which is USB rechargeable, packs a punch, or can be switched out for three AAAs thanks to the hybrid design. Other power settings include 100 lumens (45m beam for eight hours) and six lumens (8m beam for 130 hours), both adjustable between flood and mixed beam patterns. You also get red light and strobe modes. The reflective headband is comfy and an IPX4 (splashproof) rating is suitable for rainy outings. Or, in other words, you’ve got everything you could possibly need in a simple, classic-style head torch at a good price. Buy now £ 57.99 , Ultralight Outdoor Gear {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Knog bilby Putting aside the fact it sort of makes you look like a Star Trek extra wearing a futuristic headdress gizmo, the Knog bilby is a genuinely innovative reinvention of the humble head torch. With a body and strap made from matte-finished silicone, the design is contemporary and sleek – and very comfortable to wear. Inside an opening in the silicone band sits a removable headlamp pod. Take it out to charge via USB; slide it back in to use – it works faultlessly. USB charging is super-simple too, with the pod slotting directly into a USB port without the need for cables. Design-wise, this is all clever and unique stuff from the Australian brand. But how does the Knog bilby perform out on the trail? We were pretty impressed. The 400 lumens maximum provided bright illumination of our route (it lasts for up to five hours), while the five LEDs – which deliver mid, wide and down-light beams in various combinations – provided versatile light through seven different modes. Fully waterproof to 1m, the bilby was also burly enough to take out in torrential Cumbrian downpours. If you don’t need the 400 lumens power of the bilby, the 100 lumens Knog bandicoot is an excellent alternative. Buy now £ 50 , Cotswold Outdoor {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BioLite headlamp 750 BioLite built up a cult following with its 200 and 330 headlamps, thanks to a minimalist approach and opulently comfy headband design. But the headlamps weren’t exceptionally bright and customers hankered for more power. Cue the new BioLite 750, which delivers a far superior lumens output. In burst mode you get 750 lumens and a 130m beam distance for a 30 second pulse, or in high it’s 500 lumens for two hours. You also get medium (250 lumens, four hours) and low (five lumens, 150 hours) settings. Power comes from a USB-rechargeable, impressively powerful 3,000mAh battery pack housed at the rear of the head – and it features a really clever innovation. Most head torches can’t be used while charging, but the BioLite 750 has “pass-thru charging” meaning you can hook it up to a portable power bank via a 3ft cable and charge on-the-go. For multi-day hikes, it’s a game-changer. Everything else you’d expect is present too: an IPX4 (splashproof) rating, eight different lighting modes including strobe and dimming, and a red rear safety light. The lamp tilt function is a little clunky and at 150g it’s rather heavy – but ultimately we loved the BioLite 750, particularly for long walks. Buy now £ 99.95 , BioLite {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silva trail runner free H Unlike the plethora of jack-of-all-trades head torches, there’s no ambiguity with this Silva product. It is unapologetically specific in its raison d'être. This is a head torch for night-time running, with every design detail and feature optimised for runners. And this clarity of purpose pays off. We pounded our local trails with this head torch and were impressed for several reasons. The headband’s silicone strips kept the torch steady, while the weight distribution (1,150mAh rear battery pack and front lamp unit) was well-balanced. Ingeniously the battery-to-lamp cords are integrated inside the headband, meaning we weren’t annoyed by flappy wires. The performance was solid too, with the short and long double-beam simultaneously illuminating the trail ahead and the terrain underfoot. Our other favourite feature was the extension cord, which enabled the battery pack (compatible also with three AAAs or Silva’s 4,000mAh ultra battery) to be housed in a pocket or running vest if preferred. You also get three power settings (50, 200 and 400 lumens), 80m max beam, burn times up to 70 hours (depending on conditions), an IPX5 (water-resistant) rating and an excellent lamp tilt function. Buy now £ 72 , Outdoor GB {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Black diamond spot 350 Drop it in a puddle, take it out in an apocalyptic storm, spill your flask of coffee onto it – it really doesn’t matter. This hard-as-nails head torch is unfazed by the wet. It has an IPX8 rating (tested to operate at least 1.1m underwater for 30 minutes), making it the most waterproof product on test – perfect for Britain’s rainy climes (and clumsy adventurers). But that’s not all. It’s also lightweight, compact and effective. The classic design features an adjustable headband and simple head lamp with just two buttons (power and lock) and a hinge for altering the beam angle. Max output is a solid 350 lumens with 85m range for four hours, or for mid-distance use the 175 lumens option is ideal. For reading in your tent, a six lumens mode provides a whopping 200 hour burn time, or you might prefer the red night vision mode. Toggling between these modes is hassle-free while three AAA alkaline batteries provide the power, meaning spares can be carried. Buy now £ 39.99 , Ellis Brigham {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vango photon Another minimalist head torch at an excellent price, this one differs from other budget options by virtue of its lithium ion battery. Rechargeable by USB, this 1,200mAh battery sits at the rear of the head and connects to the front headlamp via a coiled cable. There are two power settings: high (150 lumens, 50m beam, three and a half hours) and low (45 lumens, 28m beam, 12 hours). You can also use flashing and red light modes. Overall burn times aren’t particularly impressive, nor are the maximum brightness levels, so this isn’t a head torch for multi-day, off-grid expeditions. But for everyday exploits, it lasts long enough and provides just enough illumination. At 82g it’s pretty lightweight and an IPX4 (splashproof) rating means it can cope with light showers. We wore this head torch for night walks and runs (during a post-Christmas fitness splurge) and particularly liked the rear LED safety light, notifying passing cars of our presence, as well as the way the lamp can be removed from the headband and clipped onto clothing or a rucksack. Buy now £ 22.02 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Coleman batteryguard 300L LED It’s far from the most sophisticated option, but you can’t quibble with the price. For less than a takeaway you get a 300 lumens head torch with four modes (high, low, flash and red), an IPX4 (splashproof) rating and a comfy fabric headband. The maximum output of 300 lumens delivers a 150m beam distance for three hours, while the four lumens setting emits a 15m beam for a whopping 200 hours. Power comes from three AAA batteries and Coleman’s “batteryguard” technology – a slide button that disconnects the batteries when not in use – helps prevent accidental battery drainage. We tested this torch on night-time runs and walks. It felt a tad heavy (105g) on the forehead and a medium power setting would’ve provided greater versatility. But for just £13 it performed more than adequately – bright, user-friendly and sturdy. Buy now £ 13 , Wow Camping {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} GP xplor PHR15 For the budget-conscious night-time wanderer, this head torch outshines the competition (awful pun, sorry). It has some flaws – burn times are a little low, at 110g it’s heavier than most and the use of AAA batteries is outdated – but you really can’t complain at sub-£30. A single button cycles between three brightness levels (300, 150 and five lumens) and a flashing mode. At 300 lumens you get a maximum beam of 157m; at five lumens you’re afforded 69 hours of burn time. You also get an auto-dimming sensor, a safety lock to prevent accidental activation, USB recharging of the AAA batteries, and an impressive IPX6 (water-resistant) rating, meaning it’s suitable for rainy British conditions. We weren’t exactly dazzled by the GP xplor PHR15 during our tests in Cumbria, but you certainly get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s a bona fide bargain. Buy now £ 29.98 , Tool Station {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Head torches For its sheer power, our top spot goes to the super-bright Ledlenser H7R core – but for many it’ll be overkill. Instead for everyday use we’d recommend the Petzl actik core, and for runners the best option is the Silva trail runner free H.

