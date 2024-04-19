Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to getting your ducks in a row before setting off on a trip, there’s usually a checklist as long as your arm to work through, but making sure that you have some suitable luggage is usually step one (after checking that you can locate your passport, of course).

While you may need to cough up hundreds of pounds when investing in premium suitcases, holdalls and baggage, for travellers looking for a pocket-friendly solution to their suitcase search, Amazon is selling a cabin suitcase at a price that thrifty flyers won’t want to miss.

The Aerolite lightweight hard shell suitcase is currently reduced by 33 per cent, which has brought the price down to less than £40 (a fraction of the price of carry-on luggage you might find elsewhere), so, if you’re planning on jet-setting any time soon, it’s well worth having on your radar.

Plus, to avoid any last-minute disasters at the airport, the suitcase is designed to be accepted by most airlines in the UK (but make sure to check the regulations of the airline you’re flying with, just to be sure). To find out whether the suitcase is suitable for your next getaway, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Aerolite lightweight 55cm hard shell cabin suitcase: Was £49.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Currently reduced by 33 per cent is Aerolite’s cabin suitcase – a handy budget option for those in need of a cabin companion. It comes with a capacity of 34l and features a hard shell structure, which is touted for being strong and durable – so this is good news for your most prized possessions. A three-digit combination barrel padlock will afford more confidence about the security of your stuff while on the move, too.

And if, like us, you need all the help you can get when it comes to keeping your stuff neat and organised, several nifty features will make packing less of a chore. Think packing straps to keep clothes from flip-flopping around, while shoes can be kept secure and separate with the two elasticated shoe pockets. Plus, there’s a handy zipped pocket to house specific items like socks or other miscellaneous bits and bobs you might pick up on your travels.

Sure to make your journey more smooth sailing, four 360-degree spinner wheels should make for a smooth ride, and there’s a height-adjustable handle, so you can ferry your stuff around with ease and concentrate on looking forward to your holiday.

