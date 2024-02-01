Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Let’s face it, it’s cold and miserable in the UK right now. With storms like Isha and Jocelyn causing havoc, we think it’s time we all start booking some holidays and planning a sunny escape. But with airline and hotel costs going up, it helps to save money where you can. Enter: the under-the-seat bag.

An excellent way to save yourself a few pounds and pack light, there are no additional hold or even cheeky cabin bag prices when using this mini carryall. But can you really fit enough inside? The answer is yes.

We found this hand luggage bag on Amazon and, in our experience, it’s a surprisingly spacious number fit for even Mary Poppins herself. Designed specifically with the tightest airlines under-the-seat requirements in mind (Ryanair, we’re looking at you) this bag fits seamlessly under any airplane seat. No more anxiously waiting for the air stewards' disapproving head shake and no more coughing up the cash just to carry a change of socks.

To top it off and save you even more money, this bag is now currently discounted by 20 per cent on Amazon. Here’s everything you need to know about the bargain buy.

Airlines underseat cabin bag: Was £12.99, now £10.39, Amazon.co.uk

Our testers very own bag (Ella Duggan)

We have personally tested and used this bag on multiple trips, from overnight stays in London to weekends away in Amsterdam. We even managed to fit everything we needed in the bag for a whole week in Croatia, flip flops and all. Every time we pack this bag we are truly surprised by how much stuff we are able to fit into it.

While it’s very simple in its design, meaning it doesn’t come with any fancy features, it does have everything you need. It features an external zip pocket, which is perfect for easy access to your passport while bumbling through airports. Plus, this model comes with a shoulder strap, giving you plenty of carrying options. Although the brand doesn't advertise this, we have even found the handles can double up as backpack straps, for when hands and shoulders grow tired.

Showing the bag filled to the brim (Ella Duggan)

Just to demonstrate how much you really can fit in this bag, we packed it to the brim. In the picture above we filled the bag with seven tops, one knitted jumper, one maxi skirt, one pair of jeans, pyjamas, a washbag and, of course, flip flops. And when we say we still had room for more, we mean it.

The bag keeps its shape wonderfully, making it easy to slide into the smallest of spaces. It's also made of sturdy water-resistant fabric, making it really durable and able to handle whatever your travels throw at you.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on more home appliances and tech, try the below links:

For more travel tips and trick check out our article on the best cabin bags, suitcases and overnight backpacks