After six gloriously chaotic seasons, The Amazing World of Gumball went on hiatus in 2019, leaving a Gumball-shaped hole in the hearts of animation lovers everywhere. But now, thanks to the magic of streaming, the surreal cartoon is officially getting a second life.

Hulu, in collaboration with original series creator Ben Bocquelet, has announced the return of the beloved series with new episodes picking up exactly where season six left off.

The Cartoon Network show follows Gumball, an anthropomorphic blue cat, and his goldfish brother, Darwin, as they navigate the everyday absurdities of middle school in the fictional town of Elmore. Needless to say, mayhem usually follows.

“Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary,” reads Hulu’s description of the show. With six years since the last episode aired, fans are eager to see how the new season will evolve — especially as it moves to a new home on Hulu.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Amazing World of Gumball season 7, as well as a sneaky teaser trailer to whet your appetite.

When will ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ season 7 come out?

It’s been a long wait since the season six finale aired in 2019 and, while a release date for the new episodes is yet to be confirmed, the teaser trailer offers a potential clue.

“Oh, dude, we’re late for school!” Darwin says to Gumball. Gumball asks, “How late?” Darwin replies, “About seven years!” — a clear reference to the show’s extended hiatus.

If that’s any indication, the new season could arrive some time in 2026. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon as we hear any more, so keep checking back for updates.

How to watch ‘Amazing World of Gumball’ season 7?

Hulu has picked up the exclusive streaming rights, so fans can expect all new episodes to drop there. If you want to re-watch or catch up on earlier seasons, Hulu has the full back catalog available, either on its own or through the Hulu and Disney+ bundle.

