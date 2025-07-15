The best camping stoves for your next trip, tried and tested

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Having been an outdoor gear tester for 10 years, I’ve learned how much a stove’s design and usability can shape the cooking experience
Just because you’re roughing it, it doesn’t mean you can’t eat well. The best camping stoves open the door to real meals outdoors, whether you’re cooking a feast at a car campsite or boiling instant oats deep in the backcountry.
The key is finding a stove that fits your style of camping. What works for a solo hiker eating freeze-dried meals on a windy ridgeline won’t make sense for someone cooking tacos for a group. Different people camp differently, and different trips call for different setups. I’d recommend paying attention to the BTU (British thermal unit) rating, which measures the amount of heat the stove produces. For basic cooking, opt for at least 10,000 BTU/hr, while for more adventurous outdoor cooks, look for a burner that features a 30,000 BTU/hr.
The best camping stove on test was Camp Chef’s kodiak camping stove. I found it to be powerful and high-quality yet not too expensive. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly and just need a single burner, I’d thoroughly recommend Coleman’s classic one-burner. But for the full review, keep reading.
After researching and consulting fellow camping enthusiasts, I put a range of different camping stoves to the test to see how each one held up.
I ran through a mix of real-life camp meals, trying everything from grilling burgers and hot dogs to frying eggs and bacon to boiling water for pasta and backcountry-style meals. Some stoves handled quick solo tasks with ease, while others felt better suited for group cooking with more space and control. During the testing session, I paid close attention to everything from heat control to setup and cleanup, but I also timed how long it took to bring water to a boil, and assessed fuel efficiency, ease of use, portability, and size.
Having been an outdoor gear tester for 10 years, I’ve learned how much a stove’s design and usability can shape the cooking experience. Using this real-world experience and trials, I’ve found the camping stoves that are worth your money.
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from hiking boots and camping chairs to tents and travel coolers. When it comes to camping stoves, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality options that will be practical and durable.
If you want a fantastic double-burner that strikes the right balance between quality and price, Camp Chef’s kodiak camping stove is a wonderful all-around pick.
It’s well-made, with sturdy materials and smooth controls that feel noticeably more refined than entry-level models. The two 10,000-BTU burners heat evenly, the matchless ignition fires up reliably, and the wide cook surface easily fits multiple pans. It also folds down neatly and has a built-in handle for easy carrying.
I used it to cook eggs and breakfast sausage on both burners at once and appreciated how easy it was to manage the setup. For campers who want reliability without overspending, this one delivers.
Coleman classic one-burner is a budget-friendly camping stove that is perfect for solo campers, road-trippers, or anyone who wants a low-effort way to make simple meals outdoors. With a compact body and hard-shell case, it’s easy to stash in a car, van, or RV and ideal for heating water, scrambling eggs, or making a quick one-pan dinner.
The 7,650 BTUs won’t wow serious chefs, but for lightweight camping or spontaneous roadside stops, it gets the job done. It even lights without a match, thanks to its Instastart ignition, and the porcelain-coated grate lifts off for easy cleanup. All told, this is a solid grab-and-go burner when you don’t want to haul a full kitchen setup around with you.
Jetboil’s genesis basecamp system is an all-in-one powerhouse for group meals, road trips, and car camping setups where space is limited but serious cooking is still on the menu. It’s the only double-burner in this lineup that folds up accordion-style into a compact clamshell shape, making it incredibly easy to transport.
Despite its small footprint, the system delivers excellent performance with two 10,000-BTU burners, four full turns of flame control, and an attachable windscreen that helps during unpredictable weather. You also get a 5l pot and a 10-inch non-stick pan included, so you’re ready to cook right out of the bag. If you’re already in the Jetboil ecosystem, this stove links with other JetLink-compatible models to create a full camp kitchen.
If you love the idea of grilling bacon, flipping pancakes, and searing vegetables on one smooth setup, all from a system that packs down smaller than a beach tote, Front Runner’s safari chef camping stove is your perfect match. You get four interchangeable cooking surfaces: a barbecue grid, a flat grill plate, a dome that doubles as a pot, and a stand for boiling water with your own cookware.
Despite its lightweight design, the stove feels solid and high-quality, with ceramic-coated non-stick surfaces that are both effective and easy to clean. The fold-out legs, piezo ignition, and included carry case round out a smart, stylish design that’s perfect for campers who want full culinary flexibility without hauling a bulky stove.
For thru-hikers, solo backpackers, or anyone else looking to keep things light, Optimus’s crux lite solo cook system is a dream. The whole kit — including the burner, pot, fry lid, and storage bags — weighs just 8oz and packs down to a remarkably small footprint. When testing, I found it the perfect tool for freeze-dried meals, trail ramen, or quick coffee breaks.
The burner pumps out 10,200 BTUs and can boil a liter of water in as little as three minutes, making it a reliable choice even at elevation. While the 0.6l capacity isn’t made for group meals, it’s exactly what solo adventurers need.
Built for backcountry adventurers who actually want to cook, MSR’s windburner stove system combo makes it easy to prepare real meals when you’re miles from civilization.
It includes a 2.5l ceramic-coated pot and an 8-inch skillet — both designed to nest neatly with the burner for compact packing. I found that the windproof radiant burner stays efficient during harsh weather, while the remote canister setup adds stability for uneven terrain.
While I didn’t have the chance to take it deep into the backcountry during testing, I was impressed by how well it held steady in the wind, with steady flame, solid control, and fast boil times. Whether you’re stir-frying vegetables at alpine lakes or simmering soups in a canyon, this modular setup will bring a mobile kitchen to your remote camping experiences.
If a high-design kitchen and a fire pit had a baby, it would look a lot like the Primus alika. This ultra-premium camping stove doesn’t just cook, it puts on a show. The dual burners each offer a unique flame pattern (wide and narrow), making it easy to dial in the perfect heat, whether you’re searing steaks or simmering sauces.
The sleek aluminum body, oak laths, and brass detailing bring serious style to your setup, and the wide cook surface accommodates large pots or tag-team meals with friends. The lid pops off completely, so everyone can gather around, and it doubles as a hot plate for off-burner dishes.
While its total BTU output is lower than that of some competitors, that’s because it’s designed for precise, controlled cooking, not just blasting max heat. Foodies and design lovers alike will swoon — this is the kind of stove that makes campground cooking feel like an event.
The best overall pick is the Camp Chef kodiak — a solid all-around performer that nails the basics (powerful heat, reliable simmer control, and quick cleanup) at a reasonable price. If you're trying to save even more, the Coleman classic one-burner continues to be a standout budget option that gets the job done with no fuss. For something robust, the MSR windburner stove system combo is a winner with windproof performance and real-meal versatility in a compact, packable design.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in