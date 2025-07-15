The best camping stoves for your next trip, tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Just because you’re roughing it, it doesn’t mean you can’t eat well. The best camping stoves open the door to real meals outdoors, whether you’re cooking a feast at a car campsite or boiling instant oats deep in the backcountry.

The key is finding a stove that fits your style of camping. What works for a solo hiker eating freeze-dried meals on a windy ridgeline won’t make sense for someone cooking tacos for a group. Different people camp differently, and different trips call for different setups. I’d recommend paying attention to the BTU (British thermal unit) rating, which measures the amount of heat the stove produces. For basic cooking, opt for at least 10,000 BTU/hr, while for more adventurous outdoor cooks, look for a burner that features a 30,000 BTU/hr.

The best camping stove on test was Camp Chef’s kodiak camping stove. I found it to be powerful and high-quality yet not too expensive. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly and just need a single burner, I’d thoroughly recommend Coleman’s classic one-burner. But for the full review, keep reading.

How I tested

After researching and consulting fellow camping enthusiasts, I put a range of different camping stoves to the test to see how each one held up.

I cooked up a storm while putting a range of camping stoves to the test ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

I ran through a mix of real-life camp meals, trying everything from grilling burgers and hot dogs to frying eggs and bacon to boiling water for pasta and backcountry-style meals. Some stoves handled quick solo tasks with ease, while others felt better suited for group cooking with more space and control. During the testing session, I paid close attention to everything from heat control to setup and cleanup, but I also timed how long it took to bring water to a boil, and assessed fuel efficiency, ease of use, portability, and size.

Having been an outdoor gear tester for 10 years, I’ve learned how much a stove’s design and usability can shape the cooking experience. Using this real-world experience and trials, I’ve found the camping stoves that are worth your money.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from hiking boots and camping chairs to tents and travel coolers. When it comes to camping stoves, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality options that will be practical and durable.

The best camping stoves for 2025 are: