The four-day Easter weekend is finally here. Regardless of how you’re spending it, if you’ll be heading to your local supermarket for stocking up on food and drink – be it for Sunday roast essentials, last-minute chocolate eggs (Waitrose has launched some interesting options this year, including a chocolate croissant Easter egg) or replenishing the bread bin with hot cross buns for an Easter brunch – we’d recommend checking the Easter supermarket opening times.

If you're picking up your Easter weekend essentials from Waitrose this year, it pays to know the timings before you make a visit, so we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the supermarket’s opening hours. But that’s not all, as we've also hand-picked some of the best Waitrose offers on Easter groceries, including discounts on Easter eggs and how to get 25 per cent off bottles of wine. Keep reading for all this and more.

Will Waitrose stores be open this Easter weekend?

Waitrose Good Friday opening hours

If you’re shopping on Good Friday (18 April), Waitrose stores will be open from 8am until 8pm. However, Little Waitrose stores may be open for longer, with some local stores opening at 7am and closing at 10pm.

Waitrose Saturday opening hours

Most Waitrose stores will stick to their usual Saturday opening hours, but some stores will have slightly different opening hours than others, so it's worth double-checking the times of your local store online beforehand.

Waitrose Easter Sunday opening hours

While Waitrose stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, some Little Waitrose Shops will be open. The supermarket recommends using the store locator on its website to check the opening times before you visit.

Waitrose Easter Monday opening hours

On Easter Monday, most Waitrose shops will open at 8am and close at 6pm. That said, some little Waitrose stores will be open from 7am until 10pm. As ever, we’d recommend checking before you visit.

Does Waitrose deliver on the Easter weekend?

Yes, if you want to have your Easter groceries delivered to your door (or you want to order them online and then pick them up in-store), then you can book now until 19 April.

Best deals on Waitrose Easter food

Waitrose is offering some worthwhile deals on Easter groceries at the minute, from its apple and cinnamon hot cross bunettone (was £12, now £8, Waitrose.com) to a whole leg of lamb (was £40.70, now £27.13, Waitrose.com).

If you're on the hunt for Easter egg deals, its toffee ribbon Easter egg (was £8, now £6.40, Waitrose.com) sounds even more tempting while it’s 25 per cent off – it’s made with Fairtrade sourced cocoa mass milk chocolate which is hand-decorated with toffee chips. But there’s also a dark chocolate and orange version available (was £8, now £6.40, Waitrose.com).

The Sam on toast chocolate (was £6, now £5, Waitrose.com) is sure to be a hit with little Easter egg hunters, while adults can crack into the supermarket's flat chocolate Easter eggs, which include this dark chocolate and nut florentine egg (was £12, now £10, Waitrose.com).

Waitrose is serving up a great deal on alcohol drinks, too, which will see you save 25 per cent on six bottles or more priced at at least £6. For instance, you can celebrate with some fizz and save on this bottle of Veuve Clicquot yellow label brut champagne (was £48.50, now £36.37, Waitrose.com). Or, if you prefer a glass of white wine, you’ll be able to save on a crisp glass of Torres viña sol (Waitrose.com). Meanwhile, home mixologists can save £7 on Tanqueray gin (was £31, now £24, Waitrose.com).