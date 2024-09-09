As we approach the festive season, there’s no better way to celebrate than by indulging in a luxurious wine experience each day with the Perfect Cellar Advent Calendar.

For wine lovers and those curious to explore exceptional fine wines from around the world, this advent calendar offers an exciting opportunity to try something new behind every door.

For wine lovers and those curious to explore exceptional fine wines from around the world, this advent calendar offers an exciting opportunity to try something new behind every door.

Each day leading up to Christmas, you’ll uncover a 100ml serving of a world-class wine, offering you a chance to sample unique bottles without committing to full size. Each serving comes with a QR code that you can scan to learn more about the wine, its producer and tasting notes. If you fall in love with a particular bottle, you can buy it directly with just a few taps on your phone.

It’s the perfect way to explore and discover your new favourite wines – and try before you buy. Whether you’re gifting this to the wine connoisseur in your life or treating yourself, the calendar offers 24 carefully selected wines from some of the most prestigious regions in the world.

Take the Cagliero Ravera Barolo 2019, for instance. This classic Italian red is an absolute must-try. Hailing from the exceptional 2019 vintage, it’s bursting with the riche aromas of violets, ripe plums and a gentle hum of spice. The tannins are young but remarkably well balanced, giving it a full-bodied mouthfeel with a finish that lingers beautifully. It’s the perfect match for hearty meals like wild game or roasted meats and is a wine that will continue to evolve in the bottle for years to come.

( Perfect Cellar Advent Calendar 2024 )

Another standout is the SpaceNine A23 Pinot Noir, a delightfully refreshing German Pinot that showcases fresh strawberry, cherry and blueberry notes. A subtle touch of beetroot and mint comes through on its long, silky finish, making it a great wine to enjoy with light meats or roasted vegetables. A wine that’s both approachable and rewarding, Pinot Noir’s elegance and balance make it a perfect addition to your wine collection.

From Bordeaux, the Chateau Barrabaque Cuvee Hugo Canon-Fronsac 2019 is a rich, Merlot-dominant wine that reveals deep layers of cassis, spicy pepper and hints of toasted oak. The French oak barrel ageing gives it a structured, fruit-forward profile that’s sure to impress. Pair this wine with braised meats or rich pasta dishes, and you’ll experience the depth and complexity that make Bordeaux such a beloved wine region.

On the bold and full-bodied side of things, the Baglio Le Mole Nero d’Avola Sicilia DOC 2022 from Sicily is your ideal partner for a Sunday roast. With intense aromas of almond blossoms and dark red fruits, this wine offers a dry and complex flavour profile that pairs wonderfully with red meats and game. If you haven’t yet ventured into the world of Italian reds from Sicily, this Nero d’Avola will be an exciting and flavourful discovery.

Then there’s the Chateau de Rolland Cuvee Prestige Bordeaux Superieur 2020, a Bordeaux that shows off the quality of its vintage with a deep cherry red hue and a bouquet of red berries, plums and dark chocolate. On the palate, you’ll find hints of vanilla and spices, making it a versatile wine for grilled meats or cheeses – a lovely option for your holiday meals or gatherings.

For those who appreciate a crisp, fresh white wine, the Chateau Calvimont Graves Blanc 2023 is a standout. This delightful blend of Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc and Sauvignon Gris brings vibrant notes of pink grapefruit and white flowers to the table, along with a textured, lively palate. Its acidity and aromatic complexity make it a perfect match for seafood, roasted poultry or light appetisers.

If you’re more inclined towards full-bodied reds, the Chateau Les Vimieres Haut-Medoc 2021 is another excellent Bordeaux option. This wine impresses with its rich aromas of black cherries, dark chocolate and espresso. Supported by plush tannins, it’s ideal for pairing with a festive beef or lamb dinner. Wine critics have consistently praised this vintage for its quality and value, calling it “a superstar wine at a down-to-earth price”.

There’s also the Famille Masse Montagny 1er Cru Les Deux Terres 2023, a white Burgundy that offers elegance and sophistication in every glass. Its aromas of pear, melon and crushed nuts are followed by a palate of citrus and gentle vanilla spice, making it an ideal companion for seafood, baked cheeses or roasted poultry during your holidays meals. For fans of white Burgundy, this Premier Cru is a revelation and a testament to the value and quality you can find in this storied region.

The Perfect Cellar Advent Calendar offers so much more than just wine. Each day of December brings the excitement of discovering a new wine, whether you’re sipping it by the fire, pairing it with a carefully prepared meal, or saving it for a special occasion.

With delivery scheduled for the third week of November, it will arrive just in time to kick off your holiday countdown.

