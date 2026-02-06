There’s an abundance of regulated online casinos available to UK players, offering everything from large slot libraries and table games to beginner-friendly products.

Best online casinos UK

While the huge array of choice is a positive, it also makes it essential to compare casino sites carefully to find the right fit for your playing preferences.

The best platforms stand out for much more than welcome promos, with key differences in game variety, payout speeds, mobile usability, customer support and safer gambling tools.

That’s why The Independent has tested and reviewed a range of leading operators to rank the best online casino sites in the UK for February 2026.

Find your favourite online casino

Best casino sites – trusted expert reviews

These brands are our recommendations for the best casino sites in the UK today, and you can read our reviews for each brand below:

Best online casino welcome offer: Paddy Power Games

Welcome Offer: Deposit + Play £10 and Get 200 Free Spins + 60 No Wagering Free Spins

Key Features: Up to 260 free spins available • 60 no deposit spins on eligible slots • Extra spins via Mansion Heist bonus • No wagering requirements on winnings

Review

Paddy Power Games delivers one of the most appealing casino welcome offers currently available in the UK and Ireland, combining no-deposit value with a larger deposit-based reward.

New customers can claim up to 260 free spins, with winnings paid as cash and no wagering requirements attached, which is a major advantage compared with many rivals.

The offer is split across opt-in stages, including spins tied to specific slot titles and a £10 deposit requirement for the full bonus.

With lots of banking options, a fast platform and frequent promotions for existing customers, it suits all types of players.

Pros

✓ Up to 260 free spins package

✓ 60 spins available with no deposit

✓ No wagering on free spin winnings

✓ Strong reputation

Cons

✗ Spins expire after seven days

✗ Deposit method restrictions apply

✗ Must opt in to receive free spins

Best slots casino: Pub Casino

Welcome Offer: Deposit and wager £10 for 50 cash spins (at 20p)

Key Features: 50 free spins with £10 deposit • No bonus code required • £0.20 per spin value • Winnings paid as cash • Over 2,000 slot games available • 24/7 live chat support

Review

Pub Casino is a new UK casino aiming to stand out with a simple, slots-focused welcome offer.

New customers can claim 50 free spins after depositing and staking £10, with no promo code needed.

The spins are valued at £0.20 each and any winnings are paid in cash, so no wagering requirements to meet.

Pub Casino also impresses with a large library of over 2,000 slot titles from multiple providers.

There’s also a well reviewed app or mobile-friendly site to choose from, plus round-the-clock customer support.

Pros

✓ Straightforward welcome offer

✓ Cash winnings from bonus spins

✓ Huge slot selection from many providers

✓ 24/7 customer service available

Cons

✗ Free spins expire within 48 hours

✗ Welcome offer smaller than some more established brands

✗ Skrill deposits excluded from sign up offer

Best table games casino: BetMGM

Welcome Offer: Get 200 Free Spins When You Play £10

Key Features: • Vegas-style live dealer casino • MGM Millions progressive jackpots • Exclusive live games • VIP tables for high rollers

Review

BetMGM delivers the strongest table game experiences available to UK players, drawing directly on its Las Vegas heritage.

The live dealer casino platform is sleek and has multiple variants of blackjack and roulette, alongside exclusive titles such as Bellagio Blackjack.

A major highlight is MGM Millions, a progressive jackpot network that can exceed £20 million and is accessible with stakes as low as £0.10.

High rollers are well catered for through dedicated VIP tables and tailored limits.

Admittedly, we experienced slower app performance and withdrawals compared to competitors, but BetMGM Casino remains top of the pile for table games nonetheless.

Pros

✓ Vegas-inspired table game experience

✓ Access to MGM Millions progressive jackpots

✓ Exclusive live dealer games

✓ Good loyalty rewards and free bet offers

Cons

✗ Withdrawals can be slower than rival casinos

✗ App navigation can feel disjointed at times

Best online casino for beginners: Betfair

Welcome Offer: Deposit + Play £10 and Get 100 Free Spins + 50 No Deposit Free Spins

Key Features: 50 no deposit spins for new players • Extra 100 spins with £10 deposit and wager • No wagering requirements on winnings • Beginner-friendly opt-in structure • Trusted UK brand

Review

Betfair Casino is a strong choice for beginners thanks to its straightforward welcome package and established reputation.

New players can start with 50 no deposit free spins simply by registering and launching an eligible slot, making it easy to try the platform with minimal commitment.

Those ready to continue can unlock a further 100 free spins by depositing and staking £10 using the CASAFS promo code.

All spins are free of wagering requirements, so any winnings are paid as cash.

With a simple bonus structure, a wide range of slots and reliable responsible gambling tools, Betfair suits newcomers down to the ground.

Pros

✓ 50 free spins available with no deposit

✓ No wagering on free spin winnings

✓ Simple entry point for new casino players

✓ Established brand

Cons

✗ Promo code required for full offer (CASAFS)

✗ Spins tied to specific slot games

✗ Deposit stage limited to debit card or Apple Pay

Best casino app: Virgin Bet

Welcome Offer: Play £10, Get 100 Free Spins (No Wagering)

Key Features: Native iOS and Android apps • Clean, modern interface • Fast load times and smooth navigation • Exclusive mobile promotions and tournaments • Fast withdrawal support • Strong app store user ratings

Review

Virgin Bet has quickly become one of the standout casino apps in the UK market, offering a highly user-friendly mobile experience.

The app performs particularly well in terms of speed, with fast loading times and smooth gameplay across slots and promotions.

The simple navigation makes it easy for players to move between casino games and betting features without much fuss.

Virgin also runs exclusive mobile tournaments and regular app-only promotions.

In testing, we experienced a few glitches in certain live casino titles, but the overall app experience was a positive one.

Pros

✓ Excellent performance and fast loading

✓ Exclusive app-only promotions

✓ Reliable withdrawals

✓ Strong brand reputation

Cons

✗ Occasional technical issues in live casino games

✗ Live dealer selection still limited

✗ Desktop experience less refined than the app

How we rate and review online casino UK sites

Our casino recommendations are based on independent testing, regulatory checks and player-focused analysis.

While we use strict criteria to rate each operator, the best online casino ultimately depends on your own playing style and preferences.

Here’s what we consider:

Licensing & regulation

Only casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) make our list. A UKGC licence confirms fair play, legal operation and compliance with independent testing standards like eCOGRA.

The likes of Paddy Power Games and Betfair have held UK licenses for decades, while creditable new casino sites like Pub Casino have proven themselves worthy newcomers since launching in 2024.

Security

We prioritise sites that use robust protection such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication to keep personal and payment data secure.

The likes of Pub Casino and Virgin Bet have ultra tight measures in place to protect your privacy.

Payout rates

We evaluate payout percentages, game volatility and RTP (Return to Player) to ensure players enjoy fair and transparent odds.

Game variety

The top online casinos offer a broad mix of slot games, table games, live dealers and exclusive titles from leading software providers.

Pub Casino has our vote as the best online slots site due to their enormous library of over 2,000 slots, including regular new releases and all the classics.

User experience

We test each casino’s performance across desktop, iOS and Android, ensuring smooth navigation, quick loading times and simple design.

That’s how we arrived at Virgin Games as the top choice among all mobile casinos available.

Few casino apps score as highly among iOS and Android users as Virgin Games with ratings of 4.7 and 4.6 on their respective app stores.

Promotions & bonuses

We only recommend casinos offering fair-value welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions that benefit both new and regular players.

For example, the Paddy Power Games welcome bonus stands out with an exceptional offer that caters to both newcomers and experienced players.

The standout feature is the 60 no deposit free spins, which is instantly credited upon registration.

Customer support

The best casino sites provide 24/7 support through multiple channels, including live chat, email and phone.

We put all of our recommended casino sites through the ringer with customer service issues and none of them let us down.

Payment methods

We favour online casinos with fast, flexible and secure payment options, from debit cards and PayPal to Apple Pay, Trustly, Pay by Mobile and other instant banking tools.

BetMGM is a prime example. They may be relatively new to the UK market, but they have all the most popular payment methods available and are considered a fast withdrawal casino.

This would have contributed to them being named online casino of the year at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025.

Responsible gambling

Every UK casino site we recommend must actively promote safe play through features like deposit limits, time-outs and GAMSTOP integration.

We also check that links to support organisations such as GamCare and the UKGC’s Safer Gambling hub are clearly visible.

Gamble responsibly on online casino UK sites

According to the UKGC’s statistics on gambling participation, the most popular reasons people give for gambling is ‘for the chance to win big money’ and ‘because it’s fun’ - but it can very quickly become the exact opposite if great care is not taken.

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Gambling sites can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by the best casino sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

FAQs about online casinos UK

What are the best online casinos?

Pinpointing the ‘best’ casinos is subjective, but we recommend the following UK brands for a variety of reasons as outlined in this article: Paddy Power Games, Pub Casino, Betfair, BetMGM and Virgin Bet.

Are online casinos rigged?

No. Online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are not rigged. UK-regulated casino games use independently tested Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure results are fair and unpredictable, and operators are regularly audited to confirm games perform exactly as advertised.

What are the best online casinos for beginners?

Betfair is an ideal casino for beginners as you can claim 50 free spins without depositing when you register. These can be used to test slot games, while their user-friendly website and educational blog can help newcomers get acquainted with casino gaming.

What online casinos accept Skrill?

Skrill casinos are becoming more readily available, particularly among new casino sites. New brands who currently accept Skrill as a payment method include Pub Casino, Los Vegas and Lucky Mate, while established brands Betfair and Paddy Power Games also accept it.

What online casinos are most popular for slots?

Pub Casino is our recommendation as the best online casino for slots. They offer a huge variety of slots from the best providers, as well as hundreds of video and jackpot slots.

Which online casino has the best RTP rate?

Mega Riches is considered the best payout online casinos in the UK thanks to a standout RTP of almost 99%.

