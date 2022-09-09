The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: These are the best prices on the console from BT, Currys and Argos
The latest PS5 restock news from ShopTo, Box, Scan and more
Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.
Availability has improved massively in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder.
Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop, Box, Currys, Studio and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game as has the digital edition bundle at Playstation Direct.
Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Here are all the retailers that stock the PS5
If you’re wondering which of the big retailers stock the PlayStation 5, we’ve rounded up all the usual places where you are likely to find one.
We’ll make sure to let you know which ones are worth your time, since many of the retailers have updated their pricing to the new RRP. Feel free to peruse at your leisure:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Morning, PS5 trackers
Good morning everybody! We’re back with the PS5 tracker to help you find the best price on Sony’s latest console.
Right now, we’re seeing bundles available at Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop, Box, Currys, Studio and Hughes. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game as has the digital edition bundle at Playstation Direct.
We’ll be guiding you through which are the ones to pick up before the week is out. Stay tuned for regular updates.
That’s all from us
Thanks for joining us today on our stock hunting adventure. We’re closing up shop for the evening.
PS5 dualsense edge controller: Everything you need to know
Sony has announced its first high-performance, highly customisable gaming controller, called the dualsense edge.
Made specifically for PlayStation 5, the dualsense edge is similar in ethos to the elite gamepad Xbox owners will already be familiar with.
Revealed by Sony on 23 August, the gamepad has a range of hardware- and software-based customisation options for personalising the gaming experience. This includes triggers and sticks with adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, swappable stick caps, and the ability to re-map or disable buttons.
Backbone One Playstation edition
If you’re wondering how you can play your PS4 and PS5 games on the go, then wonder no longer. Accessories brand Backbone recently released its latest iPhone controller – and it’s perfect for streaming your Playstation games.
The Backbone One Playstation edition (£99.99, Playbackbone.com) is designed to work with your iPhone and convert it into a working handheld controller, roughly the same size as a Nintendo Switch lite.
But is it worth it? In our review of the device, we said: “The Backbone One is, in the most literal sense, a gamechanger that makes gaming on mobile phones a tempting proposition for dedicated gamers who want nothing to do with touch controls. The added benefit of PS remote play integration without limiting its functionality with other gaming platforms also means that it has further use outside of the Playstation ecosystem.
“It would be easy to mistake the cradle as a new dedicated Playstation handheld from a distance and while gamers will silently mourn the loss of the PS Vita, this could be the next best thing to a dedicated PS Vita 2.”
Sony announces new grey camouflage range for PS5
The PS5 was already hard enough to find. Now Sony is about to make it even harder with set of grey camouflage accessories for a new collection.
The camo range will be available for the dualsense controller, the Pulse 3D wireless headset as well as the custom faceplates that can be added to the PS5 standard and digital editions.
Currys is selling a PS5 bundle with Fifa 23
Looking forward to the next instalment of the Fifa franchise? Well, if you don’t have a PS5, why not get the new Fifa 23 game bundled with a PS5, courtesy of Currys.
Currys is currently the only retailer bundling a PS5 with Fifa 23. It’s a pre-order and will arrive on 30 September, when the game is released. It also comes with Lego Star Wars and an extra black dualsense controller. Altogether it costs £649 – and that’s at a pre-inflation price.
Can you buy a PS5 from Smyths Toys?
Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year.
With Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores. Currently there are none anywhere, but we’re expecting the toy shop to get hold of another shipment soon.
As ever, we’ll send out the alarm as soon as they drop.
Are PS5 bundles still available at PS Direct?
If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 disc edition of the console from PS Direct, then you’d better get your hopin’ shoes on. The official PlayStation store is fresh out of stock of its own console.
When it’s available, you’ll need to have a Playstation account in order to purchase it. You don’t often see standalone consoles these days, so we’ll alert you as soon as any appear.
