PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Currys, Game, Scan and Argos – how to buy yours today
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 29 July: The PS5 is in stock at the BT Shop, AO, EE and Argos, with bundles also available at Game, Scan and Currys. The PS5 has sold out at Very and Amazon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
So far, this avalanche of console restocks has continued throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – were even more difficult to find until just this week, where we’ve finally seen the cheaper console arrive at several retailers.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Morning, PS5 trackers
Welcome back console trackers, we’re here with the PS5 liveblog to close out the week!
We’ll be keeping an eye on the other big retailers for any developments, so stay tuned for updates.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day of PS5 restock tracking to a close. As we pull down the IndyBest shutters for the evening, we can see that console bundles are still available at several retailers, including Very, the BT Shop, AO, EE and Argos. Meaning, the lesser-spotted PS5 digital edition is available as part of a bundle from Game, Scan and Currys, which has no fewer than 13 bundles in stock.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow with more PS5 restocking news.
How to buy the official Playstation mobile controller by Backbone
Gaming accessory maker Backbone has announced the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed controller for iPhone users to play their favourite games on the go.
The controller, which mimics the design of the PS5’s Dualsense gamepad, works with the PS remote play iPhone app and allow you to stream games from either your PS4 or PS5, to play while away from your console.
If you want to find out how much the Backbone One will cost, where to buy and what features are included then have a read of the article below.
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
If you’ve just bought a PS5 then you might well be in the market for a new television, too. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
When will PlayStation Direct have another PS5 restock?
Despite it being Sony’s official online PlayStation store, PS Direct isn’t terribly good at stocking up on PS5 consoles. The website launched in the UK towards the end of 2021 and put in an impressive shift over Christmas, with loads of console restocks to keep gamers happy.
But for much of 2022 it’s been rather quiet. We saw just one restock a month between January and March, the two in April and May, before returning to once monthly through June and July. With August fast approaching, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any more stock this month, with the site simply saying the PS5 has sold out.
New PS VR2 headset: Everything you need to know
Sony is working on a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5, called the PS VR2. Announced in 2021 and given its name at the start of 2022, the headset will be a successor to the original PS VR that arrived back in 2016. A release date isn’t known for now, but we have a feeling the headset will land before the end of 2022, likely in the autumn, and it’ll likely cost around the same as the original did when that was new, at about £350.
In a recent Playstation Blog post written by product manager Yasuo Takahashi in July 2022, some new features were shared of what the PS VR2 set is capable of, and there are some seriously impressive new features.
One of the most notable is the “see-through” view, which allows users to see their surroundings without removing the headset, thanks to front-facing cameras. The post said, “Users can press the function button on the headset, or use the card in the control center, to switch between viewing your surroundings or viewing the contents of the PS VR2.”
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS3
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
Amazon now has a different way of selling the PS5
This week saw Amazon change how it sells PS5 consoles. Instead of stock arriving and disappearing in a matter of minutes, the retail giant now has a system where buyers can register, with a click, their interest in buying a console. Then, when stock is available Amazon will email out codes to those buyers, who then have 72 hours to click a link in the email and complete their purchase.
However, Amazon is only sending out a certain number of codes, and these will be sent to registered buyers at random. This system should prevent scalper bots from swooping in and buying up all the stock the moment it arrives, but it has also turned buying a PS5 from Amazon into a lottery.
EE also add new PS5 stock to its website
Hot on the heels of AO, phone network EE has just added some new PS5 consoles to its website. Instead of buying these outright, EE customers can add the console to their monthly bill and pay for it gradually.
The PS5 disc edition is available with a second Dualsense controller for £515, which is split up into an initial payment of £20, then 11 monthly payments of £45.
Also from EE, customers can buy a bundle with the PS5 disc edition, plus Horizon Forbidden West, a second Dualsense controller and a controller charging dock. This costs £615, which is broken down into an initial payment of £10, then 11 monthly instalments of £55.
