PS5 stock – live: Argos, Currys and Game restocks continue, here’s where to buy a console today

Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more

Alex Lee
Monday 01 August 2022 09:34
On the hunt for the elusive console? Here’s where you can buy it today

Update 1 August: The PS5 is in stock at GameScan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos. It could restock at Very this week. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.

This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last week, but even those have dried up.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: 

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

The BT Shop has the cheapest PS5 bundle in stock

Broken record time. After four months, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop, and the retailer has the cheapest bundle available out of all the retailers. You can get the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99. But there’s a catch if you want one.

You need to be a BT Broadband customer to get an access code, otherwise you won’t be able to check out. You can try asking around to see if any of your friends are with BT and don’t mind lending you their code – codes aren’t tied to account details, so they won’t be charged accidentally.

Buy now from the BT Shop

Alex Lee1 August 2022 09:32
Where to buy the PS5 today

Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. It’s August, and we’re back with some more PS5 restock updates. There are lots of bundles in stock right now, but they’re not all made equal.

We’ll be walking you through each one through the day to secure you the best deal on the console, so stick around. Right now, the PS5 is in stock at GameScanCurrys, the BT ShopEE and Argos.

Alex Lee1 August 2022 09:00

