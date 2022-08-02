The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Very, Currys and Game restocks continue, here’s where to buy a console today
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 2 August: The PS5 digital edition is now available for pre-order at Very. Other bundles are also in stock at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last week, but even those have dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
The cheapest PS5 bundle is available from BT
There are few certainties in life – death, taxes and the BT Shop’s PS5 stock, which has been going strong for four months now. The retailer has the cheapest bundle available out of all the retailers. You can get the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99. But there’s a catch.
You need to be a BT Broadband customer to get an access code, otherwise you won’t be able to check out. It’s worth asking any friends or family who are with BT to see if they have a spare code lying around – codes aren’t tied to account details, so they won’t be charged accidentally.
PS5 digital edition now in stock at Very
The PS5 digital edition is now available to pre-order at Very. The bundle includes a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, and comes in at £409.99, making it the cheapest console you can currently buy.
What is the cheapest PS5 bundle from Game?
Game has a fairly cheap PS5 disc edition bundle in stock – it’s cheaper than EE’s bundle, and you get more included with your money. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and a controller case for £514.98.
Out of all the retailers, Game certainly has the most variety of choices, with bundles including games, extra controllers and even charging stations.
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back with the PS5 liveblog! Currently we’re seeing stock available at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos.
There’s a chance that we could see Very stock this week, so we’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on the retailer. In the meantime, we’ll be running through where you can buy the cheapest bundles and let you know if we spot any standalone consoles out in the wild. Stay tuned!
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty folks, that’s us done for another day of PS5 stock tracking action. No new drops today and no new restocks of the standalone consoles, but we power on.
Why is the PS5 digital edition console always out of stock?
If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while now, you’ve probably noticed that the digital edition is a lot harder to buy than the disc edition console.
It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November 2020. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles.
We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles. We did however see a bumper crop of digital bundles arrive last week, but these have all sold out now.
Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium.
PS5 digital vs disc: What is the difference between the two?
The PS5 digital and the PS5 disc have some subtle differences
When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5?
Smyths Toys had three restocks last month, and they all took place in the first two weeks of the month. We expect the retailer to follow a similar pattern in August as well
Smyths Toys is a good retailer to bookmark because it frequently drops the standalone disc and digital edition consoles, with customers also being able to pick up a PS5 from their local store during a restock.
Very could restock the PS5 this week
Looking to snag a PS5 from Very? Our spidey senses are telling us that its going to have another restock sometime this week. The retailer has frequently been adding new bundles, and sometimes even the standalone console, on a Monday or Tuesday each week, so we could see more stock drop very soon.
Keep your eyes glued to the blog and wwe’ll let you know if Very drops those elusive standalone disc edition consoles.
Who has the PS5 in stock today?
So, as of right now, there are six different retailers with consoles in stock – seven if we include Amazon, who is open for PS5 invitation requests. Here they all are, from cheapest to most expensive:
Amazon: £449.99 – Request an invitation to buy the console, delivery date is unknown. More information in our post below.
BT Shop: From £499.99 –Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundles. You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the console.
Game: From £514.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller and controller case.
EE: From £515 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. You need to be an EE pay monthly customer to buy the console.
Argos: £569.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a gaming headset and an extra controller available. Only certain stores have this one in stock.
Currys: From £649 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and an internal SSD.
Scan: £739.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller.
