The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game and Currys restocks continue – where to buy a console today
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 3 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop and EE. It is also available to pre-order at Very for delivery later this month. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Good morning
Good morning PS5 hunters, and welcome back to another day of live restocking news from the IndyBest team. We’ll be posting to this live blog all day to bring you the very latest news on where PS5 consoles and bundles are available at retailers across the UK.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! There are digital editions available for pre-order at Very, and we’re still seeing bundles available at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos as well.
We’ll be back with the liveblog first thing tomorrow morning for all the latest updates, so stay tuned!
Sony Inzone M9 review
If you’re looking for a new gaming monitor to work in conjunction with a PS5, then you can’t look much further than Sony’s latest range of Inzone gaming products.
The 27-inch Inzone M9 is no exception to that, with a 144Hz display and 3840 x 2560 resolution, it’s an impressive model that’s designed around the needs of high-end PC and Playstation 5 gamers.
In our review of the M9 our tech writer, Steve Hogarty, said of the display: “The Sony Inzone M9 is a superb gaming monitor that draws on the company’s vast expertise in producing some of the world’s best television displays. It’s more expensive than a mid-range screen with cheaper HDR technology, but for your money you’re getting one of the best HDR experiences in this class, especially when connected to the PS5.”
Read our full review of the Sony Inzone M9 monitor to find out more.
Sony has designed its own monitor and it makes PS5 games look better than ever
The Sony Inzone M9 monitor is designed for 4K HDR 120fps gaming on PlayStation 5 and PC. We review price, specs, features, ports and more.
Sega genesis mini 2 pre-orders open in US
If you’re in the United States, the Sega genesis mini 2 is now available to pre-order at Amazon.
There’s currently no news if the retro console is every going to go on sale in Europe, but as these units are being imported directly from Japan, we will have to wait and see if they will become available for a wider release in the near future. It is currently priced at $108.07 (£88.52).
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ best pre-order deals
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.
Fans who pre-order the game ahead of release will have a chance to access the multiplayer mode’s open beta, which is likely to take place in September.
If you’re hoping to pick up a copy for the PS5, then these are the best deals you can shop right now ahead of its October release.
- £69.99, Playstation.com
- £59.85, Base.com
- £59.95, Amazon.co.uk
- £59.95, Thegamecollection.net
- £64.99, Game.co.uk
- £69.99, Very.co.uk
- £69.99, Argos.co.uk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Vault Edition: £99.99, Playstation.com
Find out more about the best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PS5.
Pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and how to access open beta
The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise is releasing October 2022. Here’s where to shop the best deals from Base, Amazon, Game and more
How to buy Backbone One – Playstation edition
Last week, peripheral manufacturer Backbone has announced an officially licensed Playstation product, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition and it’s available to purchase now.
Designed for iPhone users, the Backbone One allows gamers to take their games on the go. This new edition will be able to work with the PS remote play iPhone app and allow you to stream games from either your PS4 or PS5 to play hundreds of different games through an internet connection.
That means users will be able to enjoy the best PS5 games, even when they are aware from their consoles.
The device is currently priced at £99.99 (Playbackbone.com). Find out more about the Backbone One – Playstation edition.
Backbone are releasing an official Playstation controller for mobile - how to buy
The Backbone One mobile phone controller will work with PlayStation remote play so you can play Playstation games on the go
Which PS5 bundle should you buy?
So, as of right now, there are six different retailers with consoles in stock – seven if we include Amazon, who is open for PS5 invitation requests. Here they all are, from cheapest to most expensive:
Very: £409.99 – A digital edition of the PS5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West is currently available for pre-order, with shipping expected to take place at the end of August.
Amazon: £449.99 – Request an invitation to buy the console, delivery date is unknown but customers will receive an email when they are available. Invitations are sent at random so it’s essentially a PS5 lottery.
BT Shop: From £499.99 –Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundles. You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the console – read our post below on how to find a PS5 code from BT.
Game: From £514.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller and controller case.
EE: From £515 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. You need to be an EE pay monthly customer to buy the console.
Argos: £569.99 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a gaming headset and an extra controller available. Only certain stores have this one in stock, but put in your postcode to see which of the nearest stores have stock available.
Currys: From £649 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and an internal SSD.
Scan: £739 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller.
Sony Inzone H9 review
Sony’s consumer electronics division has thrown its hat (or headset) into the ring with its offering of premium-quality gaming headsets aimed at PC and PS5 gamers. The H9 is the highest price out of the range at £269, but is it worth it?
In our review of the headset, we said: “ What does set the H9 apart is its bold and unique design that takes a minimal approach to its appearance while maximising on its features as well as its enviable sound quality. The added comfort that they bring also ensures that gaming sessions aren’t interrupted by the dreaded ‘hot ear’ problem a lot of cheap gaming headsets can cause.” Read our full review of the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset to find out more.
Sony Inzone H9 is an impressive premium gaming headset, but it won’t be for everyone
Sony are entering the gaming headset space with the Inzone H9. We tested its sound quality, design, battery life and more
Is the PS5 bundle from Scan worth it?
Scan currently have a big bundle available for the PS5, with a price tag to match. At £739, it’s one of the more expensive ones that we’ve seen regularly pop up, but what’s included?
For your hard-earned cash, you can get yourself a PS5 with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a heatsink and an extra dualsense controller. The SSD and controller both made our list for best PS5 accessories but while there are cheaper bundles available elsewhere, it’s not going to be for everyone.
Steam Deck shipping earlier than expected
Good news if you managed to secure a pre-order for Valve’s latest handheld gaming device, the Steam deck. The company has confirmed that their supply chain issues have eased up and they can now start fulfilling their orders sooner than expected!
“We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue,” a post on the Steam website said.
In our review of the Steam deck, our tester described it as “an astonishing piece of hardware.” Read our full review below to find out what all the fuss is about.
The Steam deck is finally here! We review Valve’s handheld gaming gadget
Valve’s Steam deck handheld PC is the biggest gaming innovation in years. We review specs, games, battery life, features and more.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.