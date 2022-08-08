On the hunt for the elusive PS5 console? Here’s where to buy it? (The Independent)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Update 8 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.

This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below: