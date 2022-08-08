The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game, Very, Currys and more retailers restock the console – here’s where to buy one today
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 8 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks continued throughout July, and we expect it to remain widely in stock throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’re back for another week of console hunting, and here’s hoping this week will give us a fresh batch of standalone disc edition consoles.
This morning, the PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. If you’re after a PS5 digital edition bundle, you’ll be able to find one at the BT Shop, but it has disc edition bundles, too.
We’ll be taking you through each and every retailer throughout the day, outlining the cheapest bundles on offer and where you can buy them. Stick around for all the details!
