Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661157078

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

PS5 stock – live: ShopTo, AO, Game have restocks available

Here’s the latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more

Jasper Pickering
Monday 22 August 2022 09:31
<p>On the hunt for a PS5 console?</p>

On the hunt for a PS5 console?

(iStock/The Independent)

Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get your hands on, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles readily available.

Today, PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. The digital edition has sold out at PlayStation Direct, and so too has in-store stock at Smyths Toys. Some consoles remain at Argos, on a regional basis.

Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is readily available, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as a bundle, or on its own – and share info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

Read more:

1661157078

PS5 standalone available from ShopTo

If you’re hoping to pick up a standalone of the PS5 console, then ShopTo currently has the standard edition for a listed price of £449.85, a (modest) saving of 14p than other retailers.

ShopTo has been a reliable retailer for bundles as of late, but this is the first standalone console drop we’ve seen from them in a long time.

Buy now from ShopTo

Jasper Pickering22 August 2022 09:31
1661154634

Good morning, PS5 trackers

Good morning! We’re back with the PS5 liveblog to help guide you through all the latest stock updates from all the major retailers.

So far, we’re seeing consoles available from Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. As always, there is some regional availability at Smyths Toys as well as a few console bundles remaining at Argos.

We’ll be guiding you through the best places to pick up a new PS5 at the best price, stay tuned for more information.

Jasper Pickering22 August 2022 08:50

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in