The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: ShopTo, AO, Game have restocks available
Here’s the latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get your hands on, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles readily available.
Today, PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. The digital edition has sold out at PlayStation Direct, and so too has in-store stock at Smyths Toys. Some consoles remain at Argos, on a regional basis.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is readily available, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as a bundle, or on its own – and share info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
PS5 standalone available from ShopTo
If you’re hoping to pick up a standalone of the PS5 console, then ShopTo currently has the standard edition for a listed price of £449.85, a (modest) saving of 14p than other retailers.
ShopTo has been a reliable retailer for bundles as of late, but this is the first standalone console drop we’ve seen from them in a long time.
Good morning, PS5 trackers
Good morning! We’re back with the PS5 liveblog to help guide you through all the latest stock updates from all the major retailers.
So far, we’re seeing consoles available from Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. As always, there is some regional availability at Smyths Toys as well as a few console bundles remaining at Argos.
We’ll be guiding you through the best places to pick up a new PS5 at the best price, stay tuned for more information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.