Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get your hands on, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles readily available.

Today, PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan. The digital edition has sold out at PlayStation Direct, and so too has in-store stock at Smyths Toys. Some consoles remain at Argos, on a regional basis.

Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is readily available, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as a bundle, or on its own – and share info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

