PS5 stock – live: Currys, Game and more restock the console – here’s how to get one
Here’s the latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get a hold of, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles now readily available.
Today, the only retailers with the PS5 disc edition standalone console in stock is Asda. PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, Very, ShopTo, Studio, AO, Base, Scan, Box, Ebuyer and at some branches of Smyths Toys. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easy to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, or on its own – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Asda PS5 stock drops for the first time in months
Asda hasn’t restocked the PS5 since 25 May, and almost three months later, the supermarket chain has decided that it’s time. Asda has just dropped the standalone disc edition console for £449.99. It says that the console will be delivered on or before 31 August, and it is now one of two places where you can currently buy the PS5 disc edition console on its own.
PS VR2 confirmed to release in early 2023
Before we crack our knuckles and get hunting down some PS5 deals, we’ve just received news from Sony as to when the PS VR2 could launch. And it’s not going to be too much longer now. The company shared via Instagram that its next-generation headset will be arriving in early 2023.
Sony didn’t release much more information than that, so we’re still waiting to see how much it will cost, but it seems the company is all set to launch its VR headset early next year.
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about PlayStation’s upcoming PS VR2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’re here to help you bag a PS5 console at the cheapest possible price, delivering you all the real-time stock alerts you need to get on top of the game.
As of this morning, the only retailer with the PS5 disc edition standalone console in stock is ShopTo, but we’ve seen PS5 bundles in stock at Game, Currys, EE, Very, Studio, AO and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.
We’ll break down some of the cheapest bundles in a mo. Stay tuned!
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! We’re still seeing PS5 consoles available from Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, Very, The Game Collection, Studio, ShopTo, AO and Scan.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow for all the latest updates, so be sure to stay tuned if you want to find the best deal on a PS5.
Stock update from UK PS5 retailers
If you’re wondering which of your preferred retailers has PS5 stock available, then we’ve rounded up all the places that usually stock the console. Check stock from all the UK retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
‘The Last of Us Part I’ pre-order deals
HBO has announced its slate of new shows after the US premiere of House of the Dragon last night, and one of the new shows we’re most excited about is the TV adaptation of The Last of Us.
While it’s set to be a faithful adaptation of the original game, there will be some variation in the ten-episode run but so far, it’s looking to be quite promising.
If you want to experience the original game on PS5, then Playstation is releasing a remastered version of the original titled The Last of Us Part I, with updated visuals, loading times and other extras. If you want to find the best deal before its 2 September 2022 release date, then read our full pre-order guide to find out more.
A remake of The Last of Us has been announced – here’s everything you need to know
Naughty Dog is remaking The Last of Us on PS5. Here’s everything you need to know about the Firefly Edition, release date and where you can pre-order in the UK
Currys has best PS5 bundle we’ve seen today
Currys is currently offering the standalone PS5 with an extra dualsense controller for £499.99. As far as bundles go, this might be the best one we’ve seen today, as it will save you around £10 off the RRP of the controller if bought separately.
We imagine this one will go rather quickly, so grab it while you still can.
Can PS5 storage be expanded?
The standard edition of the PS5 comes built in with 825GB of useable storage, but as games are only getting bigger, you may find that this space will run out fairly quickly.
Luckily there is a way to expand your PS5’s storage capacity with an SSD. If you’re wondering what one you should buy, there are a few options available but it’s important to choose one with a built in heatsink if you want it to work on your console.
One of the best choices is the WD_Black SN850 which made one of our top picks for best PS5 accessories. Right now, it’s currently on sale at Amazon (109.41, Amazon.co.uk) with 58 per cent off the 1TB model, which should give you enough extra space to download all your favourite PS5 games.
What bundles are available from Studio?
If you’re wondering what is available from Studio, then the retailer has the Horizon Forbidden West bundle along with an extra dualsense controller for the price of £559.99. But is the game worth picking up?
In our review of Horizon Forbidden West, we said: “Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”
