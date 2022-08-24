The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Game, Very and more retailers restock the console – here’s how to get yours
Here’s the latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles now readily available.
Today, PS5 bundles are available at Game, Currys, EE, Very, ShopTo, Studio, AO, Base, Scan, Box and at some branches of Smyths Toys. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easy to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, or on its own – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to the IndyBest PS5 restocking live blog. A lot of retailers have plenty of PS5 stock available to buy today, but standalone consoles and the cheaper disc edition console are still difficult to find. If that’s what you’re on the hunt for, then stick with this blog for live updates on stock levels throughout the day.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Whew, it’s been a busy day for restocks. We saw Asda, Box and Ebuyer join the fray today, taking our grand total up to 15 retailers in stock with the PS5 at one time.
Right now, PS5 bundles are still in stock at Game, Currys, EE, Very, ShopTo, Studio, AO, Base, Scan, Box, Ebuyer and at some branches of Smyths Toys. The standalone PS5 disc edition console sold out at Asda earlier this morning. PS5 digital edition bundles are still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as The Game Collection.
We’ll be back tomorrow for even more live restocking action. Catch you all then!
Best PS5 games
Now that you’ve got your hands on a PS5 console, you’re probably going to want to get some games to go with your new machine. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up 21 of the best PS5 games in 2022.
Returnal is up there as one of our favourites. While it was a divisive game when it came out as one of the PS5’s earliest exclusives, it’s still one of the best. “As a roguelike where levels are randomly generated, players take control of Selene as she crashes her spaceship on the planet Atropos. Every time she dies, time loops back to the point of impact and she must find a way to survive long enough and escape the planet,” our reviewer said.
21 of the best PS5 games for every kind of player
The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020 and has plenty of hits. Here are the best PS5 games including best mysteries, simulators, kid-friendly ones and more
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
As of right now, 14 retailers have the PS5 in stock. This morning, there were 15. Surely, this has to mean the shortage is almost over. Well, until we see the standalone console readily available everywhere and that a console can be bought from Amazon in just a click, there’s definitely still a shortage. So, where can you buy a PS5 right now? From cheapest to most expensive, here are the retailers with the PS5 in stock:
- BT Shop: From £459.99 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller. You need to be a BT Broadband customer
- Ebuyer: £499.98 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West
- ShopTo: From £499.85 – PS5 disc edition console, with Horizon Forbidden West
- Smyths Toys: £499.99 – PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West. Only available in certain in-store branches
- Game: From £509.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle and an extra controller
- Very: £559.98 – Disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
- Studio: £559.99 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West
- AO: £579 – PS5 disc edition console with Gran Turismo 7 and an extra controller
- EE: £582 – PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
- Currys: From £599 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. Other Currys PS5 bundles are also available
- The Game Collection: £619.95 – PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a dualsense controller charging station, an extra midnight-black controller, a pulse 3D wireless headset and Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle
- Box: £699.99 – PS5 disc edition console with F1 2022 and a Thrustmaster T150 wheel with a two-pedal set
- Base: £717.49 – PS5 disc edition console, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra red dualsense controller and a Western Digital SN850 1TB SSD
- Scan: £719.95 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, a 1TB WD SN850 SSD, a Sabrent PS5 heatsink and an extra dualsense controller
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023, from The Last Of Us Part I to God of War Ragnarok
Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives such as God of War: Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy or Forspoken, we’re rounding up every big PS5 title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022 and beyond.
As was the case for 2021, games can be pushed back after their initial release date, so we’ll be keeping our list up to date to let you know when to expect the biggest releases.
These are the PS5 games we’re looking forward to in 2022 and beyond
PlayStation 5 users will be able to enjoy upcoming titles such as ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘The Last of Us Part One’ and ‘Forspoken’, due for release 2022 and 2023
Saints Row review: Explosive fun that’s rough around the edges
Interested in picking up Saints Row? Have a read of our review before you do.
“Despite all its flaws (and there are more than a few), Saints Row is undoubtedly fun and explosive in its over-the-top presentation. While its punctuated with memorable moments, they are often diminished by the repetitive nature of its side content, which makes up a significant portion of what Saints Row has to offer,” our writer explained. “If you’ve been a longtime fan of the series’s previous entries, you will find plenty to enjoy with this latest installment – just don’t expect much in the way of innovation.”
Saints Row is a return to the sandbox formula but it’s rough around the edges
While Saints Row relives its sandbox formula with an explosive return it’s held back by a half-baked story and an empty open world – read our full review
Want a PS5 bundle with an extra controller?
Bundles with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller are the ones that most retailers stock. This bundle ranges in price from £559.98 to £582. Here’s where you can buy it, from cheapest to most expensive:
- Game: £559.98 – PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and a PlayStation T-shirt
- Very: £559.98 – Disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
- Studio: £559.99 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West
- EE: £582 – PS5 disc edition console, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller
Here’s where you can get the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West
The official Horizon Forbidden West PS5 disc edition bundle is usually available in abundance, but not that many retailers are selling it this morning. We’ve only got ShopTo, the BT Shop and Ebuyer right now, with some bundles in stock in certain branches of Smyths Toys.
ShopTo is selling it for £499.85, Ebuyer for £499.98 and BT and Smyths Toys are both selling it for £499.99. Not much to save here.
Asda sells out of the PS5 disc edition console
We told you it would go quick! The standalone PS5 disc edition console has now sold out at Asda. Well done to any of you who managed to secure one. We’ll keep our noses to the ground for anymore standalone stock.
Where can you buy the PS5 standalone disc edition console today?
If you’re hunting down the standalone disc edition console, you’ve only got one option this morning after the console sold out at ShopTo. The only retailer with the console in stock is now Asda
ShopTo was actually selling it for slightly cheaper than normal (£449.85 vs £449.99), but we’re talking pennies here. This will be snapped up fast, so get it while stocks last.
