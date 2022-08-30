Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661853012

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

PS5 stock live: Here’s where to buy the console at its old price from Argos, BT, ShopTo and more

The latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more

Alex Lee
Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:50
<p>On the hunt for the elusive console? Here’s where you can buy it today </p>

On the hunt for the elusive console? Here’s where you can buy it today

(The Independent )

Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. But while the stock situation has improved massively over the last four months, with retailers making PS5 bundles readily available, PlayStation has announced the PS5 will be going up in price due to inflation, and the price hike has already come into effect at some retailers.

Luckily, we’ve still managed to spot a few bundles available at the same price before the increase was announced. Today, PS5 pre-price hike bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, CurrysEEScan and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and while the standalone disc edition console is in stock at Very, it too costs the new, inflated price.

Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.

Read more:

1661852726

John Lewis has just dropped a new PS5 bundle

A new PS5 bundle has just dropped at John Lewis & Partners. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and an extra controller for £629.99.

We’ve done the maths, and this bundle costs neither its old price or the new price. It’s somewhere in between. All of these items together should technically cost £615.98 at its old price. At the new price, it should cost £649.98. It’s still closer to its old price though, so still worth a buy if you’re interested in the two games and the extra controller.

Buy now from John Lewis & Partners

Alex Lee30 August 2022 10:45
1661850926

Very is selling the standalone PS5 console, at its inflated price

Very is the only retailer currently selling the PS5 console on its own, without any games or accessories, but it costs £479.99, rather than the £449.99 that it would have costed a few weeks ago. It’s now more worthwhile to pay an extra £20 and buy a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West from any of the retailers below.

Still, if you want to buy the standalone disc edition console, even though it’s gone up to £479.99, we won’t judge.

Buy now from Very

Alex Lee30 August 2022 10:15
1661849424

Where can you buy the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle at its old price?

There are quite a few different retailers selling the official Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, but some are selling it at its new £529 price tag, rather than the £499 price of yesteryear.

Here’s where you can buy it for £499.99 right now.

  • ShopTo: The independent retailer is currently selling the console for £499.85
  • Argos: A handful of regional stores are selling the £499.99 bundle.
  • BT Shop: The £499.99 PS5 bundle is available, but you need to be a BT Broadband customer
Alex Lee30 August 2022 09:50
1661847303

Good morning!

Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog.

It might be a good morning, but it’s also a sad day because we’re starting to see the PS5 console tick up to its new price at a fair few retailers, including PS Direct, Very and Game. The price hike was announced last week, and bumps the PS5 (and therefore bundles) by £30. There are still a few bundles in stock, costing the previous £409.99 price tag, but it’s not clear as to when these will also change in price.

But don’t fret, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock news so you can snag the console at its previous price. Keep your eyes glued to the blog.

Alex Lee30 August 2022 09:15

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in