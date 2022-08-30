The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock live: Here’s where to buy the console at its old price from Argos, BT, ShopTo and more
The latest PS5 restock news from the BT Shop, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. But while the stock situation has improved massively over the last four months, with retailers making PS5 bundles readily available, PlayStation has announced the PS5 will be going up in price due to inflation, and the price hike has already come into effect at some retailers.
Luckily, we’ve still managed to spot a few bundles available at the same price before the increase was announced. Today, PS5 pre-price hike bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, EE, Scan and Box. PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game, and while the standalone disc edition console is in stock at Very, it too costs the new, inflated price.
Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.
Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews.
John Lewis has just dropped a new PS5 bundle
A new PS5 bundle has just dropped at John Lewis & Partners. The retailer is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and an extra controller for £629.99.
We’ve done the maths, and this bundle costs neither its old price or the new price. It’s somewhere in between. All of these items together should technically cost £615.98 at its old price. At the new price, it should cost £649.98. It’s still closer to its old price though, so still worth a buy if you’re interested in the two games and the extra controller.
Very is selling the standalone PS5 console, at its inflated price
Very is the only retailer currently selling the PS5 console on its own, without any games or accessories, but it costs £479.99, rather than the £449.99 that it would have costed a few weeks ago. It’s now more worthwhile to pay an extra £20 and buy a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West from any of the retailers below.
Still, if you want to buy the standalone disc edition console, even though it’s gone up to £479.99, we won’t judge.
Where can you buy the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle at its old price?
There are quite a few different retailers selling the official Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, but some are selling it at its new £529 price tag, rather than the £499 price of yesteryear.
Here’s where you can buy it for £499.99 right now.
Good morning!
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog.
It might be a good morning, but it’s also a sad day because we’re starting to see the PS5 console tick up to its new price at a fair few retailers, including PS Direct, Very and Game. The price hike was announced last week, and bumps the PS5 (and therefore bundles) by £30. There are still a few bundles in stock, costing the previous £409.99 price tag, but it’s not clear as to when these will also change in price.
But don’t fret, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock news so you can snag the console at its previous price. Keep your eyes glued to the blog.
