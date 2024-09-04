For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails
Sign up to our free breaking news emails
Sign up to our free breaking news emails
With September offering a clean slate from the over-indulgences of the summer, now is the perfect opportunity to opt for healthier habits and start giving your body the TLC it needs to perform at its best.
For many of us, this starts with making sure we’re getting enough vital nutrients and protein is one of the most important. Simply adding protein to our diets can make it easier to lose body fat, maintain muscle mass and resist the temptation to snack, as it helps us feel fuller for longer and experience fewer food cravings.
For anyone following a vegan or plant-based diet, there’s more choice of high-protein options than ever before – gone are the days of fielding the dreaded question, “but where do you get your protein from if you don’t eat meat?”. It’s estimated that there are 2.5 million vegans in the UK, which is 4.7 per cent of the adult population, and with powders and snacks galore, brands like Myprotein have their needs covered.
Vicki Jones is a nutritionist and vegan fat loss coach, with a huge following on her Instagram account veganmacros101. She tells The Independent that an increase of protein is a quick win, leading to immediate health results with more physical changes to come if people are consistent.
“It really depends on your starting point,” shares Jones. “Many of the women I work with notice a difference within the first week of increasing their protein intake with improvements in strength, recovery and endurance. However, we have to remember that building muscle is a very slow process (think 500g per month) so that’s why it’s good to commit to a training plan for 6-12 months to really see physical changes.”
If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to vegan protein powders, plant-based snacks and supplements, our team of testers has selected the best from Myprotein’s vegan range. We also turned to Vicki Jones for her advice on how to consume your protein to see the best results.
Myprotein’s impact vegan protein packs in 22g of protein per serving. Simply mix with water or milk or add to a smoothie for an delicious protein-packed drink and a convenient way to help you reach your daily protein goals —the British Nutrition Foundation recommends 0.75g of protein is consumed daily per kg of body weight.
Made without artificial colours and flavours, the pea and fava bean protein blend provides a complete protein source, a full amino acid profile, and 110 calories per serving.
There are nine delicious flavours to choose from including chocolate, banana, chocolate peanut caramel, coffee and walnut, white chocolate and raspberry, and even a flavour for cereal milk, should that take your fancy.
If you don’t fancy a milky shake after a heavy workout, but you need to hit those daily protein goals then you might prefer a clear protein powder. These can be mixed with cold water or blended with ice for a protein-packed slushie.
Our expert tester said of the brand’s non-vegan clear whey protein powder: “[It’s] refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly”. The clear vegan protein powder is available in a raspberry mojito flavour, or pineapple and grapefruit, which offers the same sweet but refreshing flavour.
The texture is another reason to buy a clear powder over a traditional one. Our tester said that once it’s “properly shaken, you get a smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up – especially after a sweaty session.”
Myprotein’s plant protein superblend packs in 20g protein per 28g serving. On top of that, you’re getting all nine essential amino acids, as well as potassium and vitamins B6 and B12 to help support your metabolism.
Made from upcycled barley – that’s leftover grain from the beer brewing process – the powder is low in sugar and fat.
You’ve got three flavours to choose from, including chocolate and caramel, but if you’d rather enjoy the superblend as an iced-coffee style drink (and let’s be honest iced coffee fans sip their beloved beverage no matter the outside temperature), there’s an iced-coffee flavour option you might want to try out.
This powder is great mixed with water but hot or cold it’s also great with a plant-based milk as a shake or a warm drink.
Each of these vegan cookies boasts 13g of plant-based protein, thanks to a blend of pea protein and wheat flour. This protein punch helps with muscle growth and recovery, ideal for gym-lovers. Simply pop one in your pocket or gym bag and you can munch it on the go, with no need to carry a protein shaker bottle around.
They’re a cut above your average dry, chalky protein bars. These cookies are made with wholesome ingredients like coconut oil and oat syrup for a satisfying texture. They’re also lower in sugar than regular cookies, sweetened naturally with oat syrup.
A convenient way to curb cravings between meals and top up your protein quota, Myprotein’s crisps come in two tempting flavours: Thai sweet chilli and barbecue.
And unlike regular crisps that are typically high in fat, the Myprotein crisps are designed to be high in protein and are baked to reduce calories.
They clock in at less than 100 calories per 25g bag and each serving provides 11g of protein. If you prefer something with a little more crunch than a protein shake and love savoury snacks, these vegan crisps are the perfect way to sate your cravings without derailing your diet.
The regular protein pancake blend has the IndyBest seal of approval and the vegan option is just as good. Our tester mixed two scoops with 125ml water in their shaker and found that the mixture “had a thick batter consistency”. The maple syrup flavour was praised for being “delicious”, although we noted it was “among the sweeter pancakes”.
With each serving, there’s a massive 32g of protein, so you won’t feel the urge to snack between meals after starting the day with this mix. You could also add some fruit on top to get your micros in, as well as the macros.
In an easy ready-to-use formula, this vegan mixture will not only save you time, it makes for a great slow-release nutrient-rich meal at any time of day. Our tester noted it was “a filling breakfast; perfect for weekdays and weekends alike”.
Many studies have shown that it’s not animal protein we need, but protein in general, paired with a solid training programme. Building muscle comes down to resistance training and challenging the muscles, and protein (specifically amino acids) is the building block that allows us to repair, recover and train again. It doesn’t matter whether the protein is plant-based or animal-based as long as you’re getting enough protein throughout the day. It’s hitting the quota that matters, regardless of where you get your protein from.
When is the best time of day to drink protein powder?
There is no best time of day to consume a protein powder. However, experts recommend having a protein shake or drink either before a workout to boost energy, or following a workout to help with muscle repair and recovery. If you just want to top up your recommended daily allowance and supplement your diet, especially if you’re plant-based, then any time of day will suit.
What are the best alternatives to protein shakes?
Protein supplements are a great way to add an extra 20-30g of protein into your diet if you prefer not to drink your protein. Alternatively, you can add a scoop protein powder to something like porridge, overnight oats or even a pasta sauce to top up your supply.
Remember that there’s no alternative for a good diet so to get adequate protein you should be eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, pulses and grains as well as adding those extra nutritional supplements.