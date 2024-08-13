Blake Lively reveals she’s ‘always hated’ her middle name

Support truly

Blake Lively has revealed her middle name and why she doesn’t like it.

The It Ends With Us star recently spoke to MTV UK alongside her costar Isabela Ferrer where she opened up about the non-traditional name and how she didn’t like it until her husband, Ryan Reynolds, admitted his fondness for it.

“Oh my God, you’ve said it before,” Ferrer said, trying to remember the middle name herself.

“Have I? I don’t really talk about it much,” Lively responded. Ferrer continued to struggle, so The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants began to give her clues to possibly guess what the name is.

“If you write diary entries [it’s] the first part of my middle name,” Lively said. “Ellen? Your middle name is Ellen?” her costar asked.

Lively then confirmed that Ellen was “half of it” but not the full name.

Ferrer then started blurting out random variations of the name “Ellen” in the hopes that one of them would be the actual name. “Elenor? Elenora?” she guessed.

“Yeah, kind of, but with a ‘D’,” Lively provided another hint to help her out. “It’s not a name. My mom, I think, made it up by accident,” she added as Ferrer didn’t seem to understand how that letter fit into the name. “It’s not a word, it doesn’t exist.”

The last guess was the name “Delanor” before Lively decided to just tell her that her middle name is “Ellender.”

In terms of pronouncing the name, the Gossip Girl alum compared Ellender to the Harry Potter character Dumbledore. ​​“I’m not Dumbledore, it’s Ellender,” Lively said while laughing. “Though Dumbledore honestly [would] probably [be] a better option.”

Lively admitted that she never liked her middle name while growing up because of how “confused” she was by it. However, her husband did make her reconsider how much she disliked after admitting to her that her middle name reminded him of lavender.

Ferrer thought the comparison made sense, noting that the name also sounded like it would be the name of someone “royal.”

“It sounds very elegant and graceful,” she said, jokingly using the name “Lady Ellender III.”

This isn’t the first time Lively’s name has come up. Her husband joked last week that he recently learned what his wife’s last name is as he took to his Instagram stories to show off her new hair care line called Blake Brown.

“I’m obscenely proud of this woman,” he wrote. “She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for seven years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius.”

He then referred to the name of her company, joking that he never knew his wife’s last name was Brown, since her father actually took her mother’s last name, Lively.

“Also I just found out her last name is Brown,” the Deadpool star concluded.

“Brown is my dad’s last name. He took Lively from my mom & older siblings. Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice ring to it,” Lively joking replied to the Instagram Story with a post of her own. “Your move, Reynolds.”