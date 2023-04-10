✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Buckingham Palace has unveiled official plans for the coronation, ahead of the ceremony on 6 May.

The procession route has been revealed and will be noticeably different from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day in 1953.

In comparison to his mother, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s procession is set to stretch just 1.3 miles, a quarter of the length of Elizabeth’s.

It has also been confirmed that Queen Camilla will use an ivory sceptre during the ceremony, despite reports suggesting it might be avoided.

Meanwhile, the first emoji has been created for a British coronation. The colourful cartoon motif depicts the 17th century jewelled solid gold St Edward’s Crown with purple velvet cap – the regalia which will be used to crown the King next month.

To mark the Easter weekend, Prince George and Prince William attended an Aston Villa football match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (8 April) and delighted fans with their identical reactions.