Coronation news: Charles and Camilla announce plans to buck tradition as royal author makes Harry ‘hostage’ claims
Timings, route and ceremony details unveiled after royals attend Easter Bank Holiday celebrations
Buckingham Palace has unveiled official plans for the coronation, ahead of the ceremony on 6 May.
The procession route has been revealed and it will be quite different from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day in 1953.
In comparison to his mother, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s procession is set to stretch just 1.3 miles, a quarter of the length of Elizabeth’s.
It has also been confirmed that Queen Camilla will use an ivory sceptre during the ceremony, despite reports suggesting it might be avoided.
Meanwhile, the first emoji has been created for a British coronation. The colourful cartoon motif depicts the 17th century jewelled solid gold St Edward’s Crown with purple velvet cap – the regalia which will be used to crown the King next month.
To mark the Easter weekend, Prince George and Prince William attended an Aston Villa football match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (8 April) and delighted fans with their identical reactions. Charles and Camilla the Easter Sunday service without Queen Elizabeth III at Windsor Castle, alongside other senior royals.
Queen Camilla will hold ivory sceptre during coronation ceremony
Queen Camilla will use an ivory sceptre during her and King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May, despite reports suggesting it might be avoided.
The ceremony traditionally features deeply symbolic objects that represent the royal duties and responsibilities of the new monarch and his wife.
It is understood that Camilla will hold a gold sceptre surmounted by a cross and a second staff made of ivory and topped by a dove during the coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The ivory sceptre, which has been used by every Queen Consort at previous coronations since 1685, is part of the crown jewels and regalia held in trust by the monarch for the nation.
Read the full story below:
Previous reports suggested the sceptre would be dropped due to the Prince of Wales’s anti-ivory campaign
Camilla to be crowned Queen at coronation next month, King Charles confirms
Queen Consort Camilla will officially be named Queen Camilla at King Charles III’s coronation next month.
The newly-released invitations for the British monarch’s forthcoming coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
Meredith Clark has the story:
What does Queen consort mean?
Who is attending King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at their coronation on Saturday 6 May. The couple will be joined by hundreds of guests at Westminster Abbey, including senior members of the royal family, politicians and celebrities. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
While the venue can seat up to 2,200 guests, it is unknown how many invites Buckingham Palace has sent out, and many attendees won’t be confirmed until the actual day of the event.
Here’s who we think might make the list:
All of the celebrities and royals attending King Charles’ coronation
All of the senior royal family members, politicians and celebrities attending Westminster Abbey on 6 May
Sarah Ferguson ‘doesn’t know’ how King Charles is coping ahead of coronation
Sarah Ferguson has admitted she doesn’t know how King Charles III is coping with his new role as monarch.
In an interview with The Independent, published on Wednesday 5 April, the Duchess of York, 63, shared her thoughts on King Charles’s reign.
Exclusive: Duchess of York’s remarks come amid reports of ‘fraught’ relations between King Charles and Prince Harry
William, Prince of Wales: A timeline of the heir’s life ahead of King Charles’s coronation
As the coronation draws closer, many may be wanting to know more about the Prince of Wales, who will be present as his father is crowned King.
Ellie Muir tells you everything you need to know about Prince William:
A timeline of Prince William’s life ahead of King Charles’s coronation
Prince William, 40, is heir to the British throne
Jill Biden to attend King Charles’ coronation without president
Joe Biden has revealed that he will not be attending King Charles III’s coronation and that his wife Jill Biden will be going without him.
The White House confirmed in a readout of Biden’s call with the King, shared on 4 April, that the first lady will be going to the coronation in May to represent the US.
Amber Raiken reports:
Coronation is set for 6 May
Harry and Meghan ‘to confirm coronation plans soon’ following Biden decision
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon make their decision about attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, it has been reported.
With only a month to go before the coronation ceremony takes place in Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a “time crunch” to confirm their attendance.
Get the full story:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to disclose their decision
Sarah Ferguson says royals ‘can’t have it both ways’ if they choose to leave
The Duchess of York has said that members of the royal family who choose to leave the fold “can’t sit on the fence” and must decide whether they want to be “in or out”.
Her comments come amid ongoing tensions between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have repeatedly aired their grievances over Buckingham Palace’s relationship with the tabloid press since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.
Read her comments below:
Exclusive: The Duchess of York speaks out amid fallout from Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’
Artist who painted invitation for King’s coronation ‘sworn to secrecy’
The artist who painted the invitation for King Charles III’s coronation has revealed that he was sworn to secrecy as he made the design.
Andrew Jamieson, 61, didn’t even tell his mother or children that he had been chosen to create the artwork for the reported 2,000 guests who will arrive at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
Ellie Muir reports:
Andrew Jamieson, 61, did not tell his family that he had been selected to create the artwork
Prince George will have special role in King Charles’ coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation, with the monarch’s nine-year-old grandson Prince George expected to take on one of the official roles.
On Tuesday 4 April, Buckingham Palace announced that George, who is second-in-line to the throne and the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would join three other pages for the King.
Find out more:
The King and Queen will be crowned on May 6