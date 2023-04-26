Prince Harry says tabloid press was always ‘third party’ in his relationships

✕ Close Prince Harry's lawyer arrives at High Court ahead of privacy claim against The Sun's publisher

The Duke of Sussex has said he felt like the tabloid press was a “third party” in all of his relationships.

In court documents revealed at the High Court in London on Tuesday, Harry said he always tried to be “the best partner” he could be, but “every woman has her limit”.

He said that the tabloid press always became involved in his relationships, and tried to ruin them.

“Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit,” he said in a witness statement.

“Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as a third party.

“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”

Meanwhile, the court also heard that the Prince of Wales allegedly reached a settlement, that the late queen was aware of, with publisher News Group Newspapers over claims of hacking.