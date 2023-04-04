King Charles stamps go on sale as prices increase

✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

A new stamp design featuring a portrait of King Charles has gone on sale.

The portrait, personally approved by the royal, will be used on regular and non-commemorative postage stamps.

The stamps are unlikely to be seen in regular use for some time since the stock featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II will be sold first.

The cost of a first class stamp, featuring King Charles’ head, went up from 95p to £1.10 on Monday (3 April), while the second class stamp rose by seven pence to 75p.

Meanwhile, reports emerged this week that Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to the UK last week.

The Duke of Sussex attended a London court for his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, along with other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.

Harry’s visit coincided with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s royal tour of Germany, as preparations for their coronation next month get into full swing.