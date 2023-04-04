Royal news – latest: King Charles stamps go on sale as prices increase
Monarch is set to be crowned along with Queen Consort Camilla on 6 May
A new stamp design featuring a portrait of King Charles has gone on sale.
The portrait, personally approved by the royal, will be used on regular and non-commemorative postage stamps.
The stamps are unlikely to be seen in regular use for some time since the stock featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II will be sold first.
The cost of a first class stamp, featuring King Charles’ head, went up from 95p to £1.10 on Monday (3 April), while the second class stamp rose by seven pence to 75p.
Meanwhile, reports emerged this week that Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to the UK last week.
The Duke of Sussex attended a London court for his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, along with other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.
Harry’s visit coincided with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s royal tour of Germany, as preparations for their coronation next month get into full swing.
A sculpture of the monarch, made by artist Martin Jennings, formed the basis for the portrait. It was originally used for the image on the first King Charles coins. The image was then digitally adapted for stamps.
Will Camilla be crowned Queen at King Charles’ coronation?
The title of Queen Consort Camilla, who was previously the Duchess of Cornwall is expected to change following King Charles’ coronation.
Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is Charles’ second wife, was made the Duchess of Cornwall when the pair married in 2005. Upon marrying King Charles in 2005, who was Prince of Wales at the time, Camilla decided not to use the Princess of Wales title, which had been used by his ex-wife Princess Diana.
In an unprecedented move, she became the Queen consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, after her husband inherited the throne.
The title was originally known as the “Princess consort” but Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen consort when Charles becomes King.
As the coronation approaches, taking place on Saturday 6 May, Camilla’s title could potentially change while her husband is officially declared and crowned as the monarch.
Who is attending King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at their coronation on Saturday 6 May. The couple will be joined by hundreds of guests at Westminster Abbey, including senior members of the royal family, politicians and celebrities. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
While the venue can seat up to 2,200 guests, it is unknown how many invites Buckingham Palace has sent out, and many attendees won’t be confirmed until the actual day of the event.
There has been controversy in the build-up to the coronation weekend as speculation mounts over whether the Duke and Duchess will be in attendance. In February, a representative for the couple confirmed that they had received email correspondence on behalf of the king, but it’s still uncertain whether they have accepted the invitation.
Meghan Markle to receive Ms Foundation women’s award for ‘global advocacy’ work
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday.
The awards will be handed out at the Ms Foundation’s annual gala on 16 May at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go toward the organization’s equity centered initiatives.
Inside Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s former home
The Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.
Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.
It is currently known for being the first marital home and UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, it was reported at the beginning of the year that King Charles III has “evicted” the couple from Frogmore Cottage and is offering the keys to the Duke of York instead.
When Frogmore Cottage was built, it had 10 bedrooms. However, after Harry and Meghan’s major renovation of the place, it became a five-bedroom property but now includes two orangeries, a vegetable garden and a yoga studio, reports House & Garden.
Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha to refile ‘even stronger’ case against Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, is planning to refile an “even stronger” case against the Duchess of Sussex.
On Friday (31 March), Meghan won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle, 58.
The actor and estranged royal had been accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.
But a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, stating that Samantha Markle’s statements were opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.
“As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings,” wrote US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell her order.
Samantha filed her lawsuit in March 2022, alleging that Meghan had defamed her by giving information to an unauthorised biography called Finding Freedom and by discussing their relationship with Winfrey on live TV.
According to Judge Honeywell’s order, which was reported earlier by The Daily Beast, Finding Freedom had claimed that Samantha Markle had barely known her half-sister growing up, had “never been close” to her, and had been “handsomely paid” for an unflattering tabloid news story.
Meghan has previously said in interviews that she grew up as an only child.
How the royal family could spend their first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II
Easter Sunday 2023 will be the first that the royal family will spend without Queen Elizabeth II, after her death last September.
The family usually celebrates the religious holiday at Windsor Castle, and will attend a church service on Easter Sunday (9 April) at St George’s Chapel.
The late monarch would also travel to different cathedrals across the country to hand out special coins to individuals in recognition of their contribution to their community and church.
But this year, the royal family will observe their first Easter with King Charles III as monarch instead.
Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward believes that it will be a happy celebration instead of a sombre time as they reflect on the years past.
How the royal family could spend their first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward weighs in
The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation
The Coronation Chair was made by order of King Edward I to enclose the Stone of Scone, which he brought from Scotland to Westminster Abbey in 1296.
The throne, created from oak, was made to contain the Stone between 1300 to 1301. The Stone was originally completely enclosed under the seat of the chair, but the wooden decoration at the front was torn away over time and exposed the Stone.
The Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny or the Coronation Stone, is a block of red sandstone. It was previously kept at Scone Abbey in Scotland, which is now a ruin, but was seized by Edward I during the English invasion of Scotland.
The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May