In Pictures: Final preparations ahead of coronation
Saturday 06 May 2023 08:24
As tens of thousands of people arrived in central London for the King’s coronation, last-minute preparations were being made to ensure the pageantry was perfect.
Buckingham Palace staff were seen adorning its famous balcony with red and gold draping ahead of the royal family’s appearance later.
Meanwhile at Westminster Abbey, the roads were being swept ahead of the coronation procession.