Brianna Ghey – latest: Tributes for trans teen as two arrested over Culcheth stabbing
Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister’
Tributes are being paid to a teenager who was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park on Saturday.
Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington at around 3pm on 11 February.
Brianna was a transgender girl but police investigating her death say there is no evidence to suggest the murder was a hate crime.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Brianna had a large following on social media app TikTok, where her fans have been paying tribute.“So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways,” one TikTok user named Immi said.
Another, D said: “Rest in peace Bri, you deserve so much better and will be missed so much I hope you can finally be at peace.”
The teenager’s family paid tribute to their “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”, saying “the loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family”.
Final TikTok by Brianna Ghey shows park where trans girl may have been killed
Brianna Ghey’s final TikTok video shows the 16-year-old girl walking in a park similar to the one where she was found dead.
The transgender teen had a large fanbase online with 31,000 followers.
In her final video, which has been met with 8,000 comments - many expressing grief - she is seen walking in what looks to be Linear Park in Culcheth, the same site where she was stabbed to death and found on Saturday afternoon.
A murder investigation has commenced with a 15-year-old boy and girl having now been arrested.
Brianna began the video by saying she was going to give life “one last try” before a musical montage plays over her walking in the park and dancing.
William Mata reports:
Brianna Ghey was found dead in a Culcheth that appears to resemble the one where she filmed her final TikTok reel
Two 15-year-olds questioned over Brianna Ghey murder
Two 15-year-olds remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of stabbing 16-year-old Brianna Ghey to death in a park.
The victim, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.
Brianna was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her murder was a hate crime.
A boy and a girl from the local area have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
‘Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious'
In a statement published on Monday morning, Brianna’s family said her death has left a “massive hole in our family”.
“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”
The statement added: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.
“We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.
“The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”
In pictures: Police on the scene at Linear Park where body of Brianna Ghey was discovered
Police are on the scene at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, where the body of Brianna Ghey was discovered on Saturday.
Trans community mourns murder of Brianna Ghey as tributes paid to TikTok star
Tributes have been paid to Brianna Ghey as trans groups and charities react to her murder.
Transgender Brianna has been mourned by her social media followers including on TikTok - where the 16-year-old was a star with a following of 31,000.
Her body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, at 3.13pm on Saturday after she was fatally stabbed. Cheshire Police confirmed on Sunday that a boy and girl, both aged 15, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.
William Mata reports:
The family of a teenager stabbed to death in a Cheshire park have paid tribute to their “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.
