✕ Close Teenage girl found dead in Cheshire park named as Brianna Ghey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes are being paid to a teenager who was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park on Saturday.

Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington at around 3pm on 11 February.

Brianna was a transgender girl but police investigating her death say there is no evidence to suggest the murder was a hate crime.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Brianna had a large following on social media app TikTok, where her fans have been paying tribute.“So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways,” one TikTok user named Immi said.

Another, D said: “Rest in peace Bri, you deserve so much better and will be missed so much I hope you can finally be at peace.”

The teenager’s family paid tribute to their “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”, saying “the loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family”.