Kate Middleton cancer news: Princess surprises royal fans with ‘beautiful’ response to well-wishes
The BBC has received complaints over ‘excessive and insensitive’ coverage of the princess’s diagnosis
Kate has sent a touching response to a get well soon letter weeks after she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world.
On 22 March Kate revealed in an emotive video announcement that her surgery had led to the disovery of caner, which she was undergoing treatment for.
The revelation led to royal fans all over the world sending their well-wishes, including hand written cards, which many have received official responses to.
A royal fan who uses the X handle, Allexmarie, shared her ‘beautiful acknowledgement’.
Allexmarie wrote: “Back in January when we were informed our beautiful Princess of Wales had undergone surgery I sent her a card with our sincerest best wishes for healing and of course an abundance of love.
“Today, I received this beautiful acknowledgement and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life.”
The response from the palace read: “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.
“Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreicated.”
Sarah Ferguson also shared a powerful message, encouraging people to regularly check themselves as she continues cancer treatment in an Instagram post to mark World Health Day on Sunday.
Russia spreads fake news that King sold Highgrove House to Ukraine
A Russian disinformation network has made a series of false claims about the British royal family in its ongoing information war with Ukraine.
Among the incorrect allegations being made by pro-Kremlin campaigners is the suggestion circulating on fake news sites that King Charles has sold his royal residence Highgrove House to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m.
The bizarre report was initially made in a YouTube video that featured someone who claimed to be the estate agent behind the made-up sale. However, security experts told The Times the character, named Sam Murphy, appeared to be AI-generated.
The news was then spread by a fake British outlet before it was circulated by a number of English, French, German and Italian bots on X, formerly Twitter.
Read the full story here...
Sarah Ferguson shares poignant health message amid ongoing cancer treatment
The Duchess of York shared a powerful message, encouraging people to regularly check themselves as she continues cancer treatment. Sarah Fergison took to Instagram on Sunday (7 April) to mark World Health Day on Sunday with a poignant message to encourage people to maintain their physical and mental wellness. She said: “I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself. Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body.” The duchess was diagnosed with skin cancer in January after having several moles removed and analysed. In the summer of 2023 she underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.
French soldiers take part in Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace for first time
French soldiers have guarded Buckingham Palace for the first time marking a historic moment in cross-Channel relations.
France became the first non-commonwealth country to take part in the Changing the Guard ceremony on Monday in celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.
Read the full story here...
Netflix users left repulsed by ‘unnecessary’ scene in Prince Andrew film Scoop
Netflix users have been left outraged by an “unnecessary” moment in Prince Andrew film Scoop.
The new movie tells the story of the infamous Newsnight interview that, in 2019, saw the royal attempt to distance himself from convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
There are many talking point moments in the film – including a scene that depicts the tower of teddy bears Prince Andrew reportedly used to have arranged on his bed at Buckingham Palace – but viewers, which currently does not include Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, are in agreement that one part in particular could have been omitted.
The scene in question arrives after the Newsnight interview, which was conducted by Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), has been filmed and is about to be aired on BBC Two.
Read the full report here...
Who is Princess Beatrice? Prince Andrew’s daughter who features in Netflix’s Scoop
Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, was left ‘devastated’ after her father’s car-crash Newsnight interview which is the subject of new Netflix drama Scoop.
The 35-year-old royal featured momentarily in the new movie starring Gillian Anderson which has plunged the scandal back into the limelight.
Beatrice, played by Charity Wakefield, starred in an important scene where several BBC Newsnight journalists met with the Prince to persuade him to agree to the interview where he would discuss his relationship with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
The drama follows Sam McAlister, played by Billie Piper, a producer, as she goes against the grain to land the exclusive interview with the royal for Emily Maitlis, played by Gillian Anderson.
In McAlister’s memoir, she reveals the Princess “asked sensible questions” about the proposal, which her father ultimately went ahead with.
Read the full story here...
Emily Maitlis breaks silence on rival Netflix movie Scoop
Emily Maitlis has broken her silence on the new Netflix drama Scoop, based on her infamous interview with Prince Andrew.
The film, released on Friday (5 April), depicts the events behind the Duke of York’s car-crash sit down with the BBC broadcaster, played by Gillian Anderson.
“I’ve left them very much to do their own thing because I think the last thing they want is me peeking around the edges offering my [views],” Maitlis told Deadline.
The Newsnight host is also executive producer of a rival three-part Amazon series about the same interview, which will star Ruth Wilson as Maitlis.
Read the full report here...
BBC forced to defend coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis
The BBC has been forced to defend its coverage of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis after receiving complaints from people who believed it was “excessive and insensitive”.
Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for the disease in an emotional video message released on 22 March, in which she told others battling the disease “you are not alone”, after weeks of frenzied speculation online about her health and whereabouts.
The broadcaster, which had aired the full video, said it was “mindful” of its reporting approach and did not speculate on details that had not been made public.
Read the full report here...
Newsnight producer Sam McAlister admits she feels sorry for Princess Beatrice after Prince Andrew interview
Newsnight producer Sam McAlister has admitted she feels sorry for Princess Beatrice following the bombshell Prince Andrew interview. The interview is now back in the spotlight following the release of Netflix drama Scoop. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (8 April), Ms McAlister said she felt for both Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk. She said: “He [Andrew] was lucky to have a daughter who believed in him and someone he worked with who believed in him and obviously he disappointed both of them. “There is a poignancy for those two women, because they had done nothing.”
King Charles faces backlash from Kent residents over plans to build ‘ideal town’
The King’s plan to build an “ideal town” in Kent has sparked outrage amid accusations of “swallowing up historic villages into one urban mass”.
The Duchy of Cornwall has proposed to build 2,500 homes on 320 acres of agricultural land in the medieval market town of Faversham, Kent.
The plan was announced when Charles, then the Prince of Wales, managed the estate in 2018, with the aims of delivering the “most sustainable” homes possible, while simultaneously combatting a housing crisis in the area.
However, local residents have warned the development – which is set to deliver an “ideal town” similar to the Duchy’s first “urban extension” in Poundbury – is “totally at odds” with the monarch’s stance on environmental and farming issues, and could not be supported by the town’s infrastructure.
The strong opposition has been aired in a public consultation following the submission in December of an application for consent to start work on the initial 261 homes, with 120 homes set to be built per year across two decades.
Read the full story here...
King Charles faces backlash from Kent residents over plans to build ‘ideal town’
Duchy of Cornwall proposes to build 2,500 homes on 320 acres of agricultural land in medieval market town Faversham
