✕ Close Meghan Markle reads to children in first public appearance since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate has sent a touching response to a get well soon letter weeks after she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world.

On 22 March Kate revealed in an emotive video announcement that her surgery had led to the disovery of caner, which she was undergoing treatment for.

The revelation led to royal fans all over the world sending their well-wishes, including hand written cards, which many have received official responses to.

A royal fan who uses the X handle, Allexmarie, shared her ‘beautiful acknowledgement’.

Allexmarie wrote: “Back in January when we were informed our beautiful Princess of Wales had undergone surgery I sent her a card with our sincerest best wishes for healing and of course an abundance of love.

“Today, I received this beautiful acknowledgement and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life.”

The response from the palace read: “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

“Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreicated.”

Sarah Ferguson also shared a powerful message, encouraging people to regularly check themselves as she continues cancer treatment in an Instagram post to mark World Health Day on Sunday.