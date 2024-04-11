✕ Close Meghan Markle reads to children in first public appearance since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

King Charles is hoping to play the “peacemaker” between Prince Harry and Prince William during the Sussexes next visit to the UK, a palace insider claimed.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked closely with Charles for several years when he was Prince of Wales, believed it was “very likely” Harry and William would reconnect this year.

The Duke is scheduled to return to London on 8 May to mark the tenth anniversary of his signature Invictus Games organisation at an anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker,” Mr Harrold told Sky News.

Meanwhile, a new survey revealed that 76 per cent of Britons have a positive view of the Princess of Wales – a six-point increase since the start of the year.

But the disgraced Duke of York, whose car-crash Newsnight interview in now subject to not one but two separate TV dramas, was seen in a negative light by 86 per cent of respondents.

His lowly rank was followed by the Duchess of Sussex, whose new wellness brand is also unlikely to appeal to the 64 per cent of Britons who admitted holding negative views towards her.