Royal news – live: King Charles hoping to play ‘peacemaker’ between Harry and William at Sussexes next visit
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK on 8 May to mark the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games organisation
King Charles is hoping to play the “peacemaker” between Prince Harry and Prince William during the Sussexes next visit to the UK, a palace insider claimed.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked closely with Charles for several years when he was Prince of Wales, believed it was “very likely” Harry and William would reconnect this year.
The Duke is scheduled to return to London on 8 May to mark the tenth anniversary of his signature Invictus Games organisation at an anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral.
“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker,” Mr Harrold told Sky News.
Meanwhile, a new survey revealed that 76 per cent of Britons have a positive view of the Princess of Wales – a six-point increase since the start of the year.
But the disgraced Duke of York, whose car-crash Newsnight interview in now subject to not one but two separate TV dramas, was seen in a negative light by 86 per cent of respondents.
His lowly rank was followed by the Duchess of Sussex, whose new wellness brand is also unlikely to appeal to the 64 per cent of Britons who admitted holding negative views towards her.
Prince Harry ‘regrets losing and really misses’ Kate, royal expert claims
Prince Harry “regrets losing and really misses” the friendship he had with the Princess of Wales, a royal author has claimed.
Tom Quinn says Harry feels “torn” over losing the close bond he once shared with Kate.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly reached out to the Princess following her cancer diagnosis.
Mr Quinn told the Mirror: “Harry really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, but he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was close to.”
Prince Harry’s US visa application papers handed over to judge amid ‘drug-use’ lawsuit
Prince Harry’s US visa application is being reviewed by a judge following his admissions about his use of drugs in his memoir, Spare.
The Heritage Foundation launched a lawsuit against the fifth in line to the throne to determine whether he lied on his full-time visa application when he moved to California alongside his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Under US visa rules, applicants are questioned about substance use and previous criminal charges.
Prince Harry’s US visa application papers handed over to judge
Under US visa rules, applicants are questioned about substance use and previous criminal charges
King Charles hopes to play ‘peacemaker’, insider claims
Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle UK’s least favourite royals, says poll
The royal title they didn’t want! Andrew and Meghan voted UK’s least favourite royals
The Princess of Wales emerged as the UK’s favourite royal following her brave cancer diagnosis message
Prince Andrew named as the least popular royal
Prince Andrew has been named as the least popular royal according to a new YouGov poll.
The survey found that just a mere 6 per cent of Britons have a positive view of the disgraced prince, compared to 86 per cent who have a negative opinion.
The duke has been put back into the spotlight this month with the release of the Netflix drama Scoop about his disastrous Newsnight interview.
King Charles increased appearances ‘appear to show prognosis good'
King Charles demeanour at his latest public appearances appear to show he is feeling better, a royal expert has claimed.
“He just keeps doing more and more work which I think is a great sign,” Newsweek‘s chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston, told Sky News anchor Kay Burley on Wednesday.
“He is really showing us, through his actions, that he thinks he is on the mend and getting better and that his prognosis is good.”
Princess of Wales named most popular royal after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has become the UK’s most popular royal in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.
Kate jumped ahead of her husband the Prince of Wales, with 76% of Britons quizzed saying they had a positive view of the future Queen.
Her popularity rating has risen six percentage points since the start of the year during which time she delivered a video message to the nation announcing her chemotherapy treatment.
Late Queen’s favourite grandson suffers fresh heartbreak
The late Queen’s favourite grandson has suffered a fresh heartbreak as he split from his girlfriend of three years.
Peter Phillips, 46, has split from his partner Lindsay Wallace, 43, three years after they struck up a romance in 2021.
A source told The Sun: “They were friends before their relationship blossomed. But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course.”
The couple reportedly met through Mr Phillip’s sister, Zara Phillips, whom Ms Wallace was a classmate of.
Although friends for several years, the pair struck up a romance after Mr Phillip’s split from his wife Autumn Kelly with whom he shares two children.
Prince William and Princess Kate ‘trying best to end their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a strained relationship with the Royal Family and they are currently estranged from the Prince and Princess of Wales.
But they are still working to resolve the rift.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “There has been a shift here since Kate’s illness – Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan’s sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening. Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate’s illness might do it. Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovelingly apologised for the past - it’s not going to happen.”
