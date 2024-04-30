✕ Close King Charles diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles is set to make a poignant return to public duties with a visit to a hospital and specialist cancer centre on Tuesday.

The King and Queen will meet medical specialists and patients during the visit in a bid to further raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research taking place at the hospital.

It will be the 75-year-old British monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.

The public engagement on Tuesday also comes ahead of the planned return to the UK by Prince Harry for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games next week.

The Duke of Sussex’s visit will mark his first time in the country since he visited his father in February, when the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced.

He, however, won’t be accompanied by Meghan on his UK trip, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Though the royals are normally quite busy in the upcoming warmer months, King Charles has planned a less-packed summer program with his attendance determined closer to the time of each event.