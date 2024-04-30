King Charles set for return to public duty as Harry plans solo visit to UK: Live
The 75-year-old British monarch will slowly ease back into public life after a three-month break to focus on his treatment and recuperation after being diagnosed with cancer
King Charles is set to make a poignant return to public duties with a visit to a hospital and specialist cancer centre on Tuesday.
The King and Queen will meet medical specialists and patients during the visit in a bid to further raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research taking place at the hospital.
It will be the 75-year-old British monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.
The public engagement on Tuesday also comes ahead of the planned return to the UK by Prince Harry for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games next week.
The Duke of Sussex’s visit will mark his first time in the country since he visited his father in February, when the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced.
He, however, won’t be accompanied by Meghan on his UK trip, a spokesperson for the couple said.
Though the royals are normally quite busy in the upcoming warmer months, King Charles has planned a less-packed summer program with his attendance determined closer to the time of each event.
How the Royal Family rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis
The royal family rallied around the King in February after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time that the monarch was receiving regular treatments for the condition, which was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family rallied around the King
Members of the royal family were quick to support Charles in different ways
Prince Harry to return to UK alone for Invictus Games ceremony
Prince Harry will return to the UK for the first time in three months for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games next week.
He, however, won’t be accompanied by Meghan on his first trip to the country since he visited his father in February, when the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced.
Meghan would not accompany her husband to a service at St Paul’s Cathedral for the ceremony on 8 May, a spokesperson for the couple told Daily Mail.
William and Kate release unseen wedding photo for anniversary
William and Kate have released an unseen picture to mark their wedding anniversary.
The couple shared a black and white photo of themselves smiling on their wedding day in an X/Twitter post captioned: “13 years ago today!”
The picture of the happy couple shows them looking relaxed in Buckingham Palace after exchanging their wedding vows in Westminster Abbey.
Kate is wearing her now-iconic lace Alexander McQueen dress and gown while William is dressed in the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards.
ICYMI: Princess Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo dies of suspected drug overdose in Miami hotel
Princess Beatrice’s former boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo has died of a suspected drug overdose in a hotel in Miami.
Police were called to a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel at 3.22pm on February 7, the Miami Police Department confirmed to The Independent on Wednesday.
Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo dies in Miami hotel
Paolo Liuzzo’s death being investigated by police as overdose-related
ICYMI: King Charles cancer diagnosis: The history of illnesses in the Royal Family
In February, King Charles shared he had been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.
The Royal Family did not specify the form of cancer but he is still undergoing regular treatment and has postponed public duties.
The monarch was diagnosed with the disease while undergoing separate treatment for an enlarged prostate in January at the London Clinic.
History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
As King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer, here is a look back at other health conditions in the Royal Family
ICYMI: Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.
The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.
The Prince of Wales shared Princess Charlotte’s favourite joke during a surprise visit to a school in the West Midlands on Thursday 25 Apil. William left 12-year-old Freddie Hadley speechless as he walked into St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell after the pupil requested he come and learn about their mental health campaign. During a discussion with students, the royal was asked to share a “dad joke”. “I think what I’ll do, is I’ll say a joke which is Charlotte’s favourite at the moment,” William said. He then told a “knock knock” joke featuring an “interrupting cow”.
King Charles set for return to public duty as Harry plans May return to UK next week
The King and the Duke of Sussex will both be in London at the same time next week, though it is uncertain whether or not the pair will meet.
Harry is set to return to the UK for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
Harry will be at the service of thanksgiving at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday 8 May, where he is expected to provide a reading.
It comes as Buckingham Palace announced that Charles is to return to public royal duties next week after responding well to his cancer treatment.
However, The Telegraph reported that the King’s diary is “quite busy”, leading to some speculation as to whether the pair may actually meet.
Harry’s arrival to the UK will mark his first time in the country since he visited his father in February when his father’s cancer diagnosis was announced.
The Prince of Wales delighted a young boy on Thursday morning (25 April) by dropping into his school after receiving a letter last year inviting him to see their mental health initiatives. Freddie Hadley, 12, shared his letter on X, formerly Twitter, on World Mental Health Day last October. He told William about the work he and his friends at St Michael’s Church of England High School in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, were doing. The royal replied soon after, apologising that he couldn’t make the visit at the time. Six months on, William dropped into the school for a chat.
Duchess of Edinburgh becomes first royal to visit Ukraine since Russian invasion
The Duchess of Edinburgh has become the first member of the royal family to visit Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion as she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and survivors of sexual violence.
Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, married to Prince Edward, visited the war-torn country as part of her work as champion of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative and the Women, Peace and Security agenda. She took on the role in 2019, on International Women’s Day.
Full report:
Sophie becomes first member of royal family to visit Ukraine since war
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, to discuss how best to support survivors of sexual violence
