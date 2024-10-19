What the papers say – October 19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Government’s fiscal plans for the upcoming October 30 Budget continue to lead Saturday’s front pages.

The Financial Times, Daily Mail and The Times all splash on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans to extend a freeze on income tax thresholds, which could result in up to a million people paying higher taxes as part of efforts to plug a £40 billion fiscal shortfall.

Meanwhile, the i’s weekend edition claims extending the freeze could raise up to £7 billion pounds per year.

The Daily Telegraph‘s front page reports the freeze is part of a “triple whammy” move – labelled a “tax raid” by critics – which will also include putting up the fuel duty and raising more money from inheritance tax.

The Independent claims Ms Reeves has been warned plans to increase inheritance tax will “punish” the middle class.

The Prime Minister has been warned more migrants will die attempting to cross the channel unless the crisis is treated like a “national emergency”, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun reports former One Direction singer Liam Payne checked himself out of rehab after only two days months prior to his death in Buenos Aires.

And the Daily Mirror reports on singer Cheryl’s heartbreak after ex-boyfriend Liam Payne’s death. The two share a seven-year-old son.

Lastly, the Daily Star’s front page condemns the nation to a “day of shame” amid news Britain’s “long and proud” tea-drinking tradition has been usurped by “faithless coffee drinkers”.