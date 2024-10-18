One Direction members’ tributes to Liam Payne in full

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The death of former One Direction member Liam Payne has rocked the music world and left his band mates “devastated”.

The singer, who found fame on ITV show The X Factor alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, fell to his death from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina earlier in the week.

On Thursday, the band members said in a joint statement that they were “completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.”

Since then, the singers have individually paid tribute to Payne, who they described as their brother and friend.

Here is what they said:

Harry Styles

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.

“He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.

“I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

“My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. – Harry.”

Niall Horan

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.

“We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever.

“The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently.

“I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.

“My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

“Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler.”

Zayn Malik

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

“When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f**** about telling people when they were wrong.

“Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense.

“I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.

“I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Louis Tomlinson

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother.

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction.

“His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.

“I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”