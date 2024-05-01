✕ Close Related video: Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July general election

Thousands of voters head to the polls in England on Thursday for local elections viewed as the final big test of public opinion ahead of the general election.

Elections are taking place in 107 local authorities across the country and voters will also choose the mayor of London, London assembly members and 10 other mayors outside the capital.

There is also a by-election taking place in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton. Voters in England and Wales will also choose new police and crime commissioners.

Polling suggests that the mayoralties in Tees Valley and West Midlands are on a knife edge and will be closely watched in Westminster for their potential ramifications in a national vote.

Forecasts say the Tories could lose up to half the council seats they are defending and rebels opposed to Rishi Sunak’s premiership have warned they would move against him if the results were poor.

But Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, told broadcasters the prime minister’s position was safe regardless of the outcome.

“I think there’s a lot of noise being made by people who want to get attention but the prime minister has the full backing of the Cabinet, he has my full backing,” she said.