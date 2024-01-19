✕ Close Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill

There are “dogs in the street” that know deportation flights to Rwanda are “probably never going to happen”, a senior Tory has said.

Baroness Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative leader in Scotland, said it was right to have a “debate” about immigration but cast doubt on the government’s policies.

Her comments come after Rishi Sunak braced for a battle to get his Rwanda bill through the House of Lords after it passed in the Commons on Wednesday night.

“Every sovereign nation should be in charge of who comes in; not everybody has a right to go to every country in the world — I completely get all of that,” Lady Davidson told the BBC Radio 4 Today podcast and programme.

“But where is the balance in this, rather than some of the language that is being used, some of the knots that people are getting into?”

She added: “And this thing about putting people on planes to Rwanda. I mean, there are dogs in the street that know that, one, it is probably never going to happen. “And two, if it does, it is going to be a number so small that it makes very little difference to the bottom line.”