UK Politics LIVE: ‘Dogs in the street’ know Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill won’t work, senior Tory says
Baroness Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative leader in Scotland, says it is right to have a ‘debate’ about immigration but cast doubt on the government’s policies
Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill
There are “dogs in the street” that know deportation flights to Rwanda are “probably never going to happen”, a senior Tory has said.
Baroness Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative leader in Scotland, said it was right to have a “debate” about immigration but cast doubt on the government’s policies.
Her comments come after Rishi Sunak braced for a battle to get his Rwanda bill through the House of Lords after it passed in the Commons on Wednesday night.
“Every sovereign nation should be in charge of who comes in; not everybody has a right to go to every country in the world — I completely get all of that,” Lady Davidson told the BBC Radio 4 Today podcast and programme.
“But where is the balance in this, rather than some of the language that is being used, some of the knots that people are getting into?”
She added: “And this thing about putting people on planes to Rwanda. I mean, there are dogs in the street that know that, one, it is probably never going to happen. “And two, if it does, it is going to be a number so small that it makes very little difference to the bottom line.”
Ministry of Defence inventory failures ‘led to medicines expiring during tours’
MPs have highlighted how there is a “significant risk to life” due to Ministry of Defence inventory failures that have seen medical supplies issued that passed their expiry date while armed forces were on tour.
The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said it had warned 10 years ago of “waste and fragmentation” in the department’s supply system but that a fresh investigation had found “many of those problems remain unresolved”.
Patrick Daly reports:
A committee said the situation in the Royal Navy, which in 2022 said it represented a ‘significant risk to life’, has yet to be adequately resolved.
Recession fears as Christmas sales much lower than expected
Sales by UK retailers has fallen at its fastest rate in nearly three years in December as people did some of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes have had the worst performance since January 2021, and are thought to have dropped 3.2 per cent in December, down from a rise of 1.4 per cent the month before.
Zoe Grunewald reports:
Christmas retail sales fall unexpectedly in December
Shoppers spent less in December than previous years, spending less and buying earlier
Tata steel bosses urged to ‘look again’ at alternatives
Tata Steel bosses should “look again” at an alternative, union-proposed plan to closing the blast furnaces in South Wales, a shadow minister has said.
Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon - home of the Port Talbot steelworks - told Sky News: “The steelworks here in Port Talbot is the beating heart of our economy and of our community.
“Multi-unions (sic) have come together and put a plan on the table which would actually be much more of a bridge rather than a cliff edge to the changes that we know have to take place within our steel industry.
“But instead of that, we have got a plan which has been cobbled together between Tata Steel and the UK government which is going to use £500 million of taxpayers’ money to make 3,000 men and women redundant.
“And it is also going to remove the British capability to make its own steel from scratch.
“We will become the only country in the G20 that is no longer able to do that, so that is not the right way to go. Tata Steel should really look again at the multi-union proposal.”
More comments from Mr Kinnock below:
Jeremy Hunt hints at more tax cuts before general election
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has signalled he wants to cut taxes in the Budget, as the Tories gear up for an election in the face of dire poll ratings.
Tory MPs are clamouring for a move that would win votes as the latest opinion poll by YouGov shows support for the Tories is at its lowest level since Liz Truss’s final days as prime minister.
Holding out the prospect of more money for the NHS, families and the armed forces, Mr Hunt said he wanted to focus on growth in the Budget on 6 March.
Jane Dalton has more details:
Jeremy Hunt hints at more tax cuts before general election
Jeremy Hunt aims to help Tories win votes after dash to Davos in private jet
Government has ‘no industrial strategy’ - Labour
The government has “no industrial strategy”, says shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock, Zoe Grunewald reports.
Mr Kinnock has accused the government of “sitting on its hands” over the expected closure of the Tate steel plant.
He told Times Radio it was “deeply frustrating” that the government implemented a “short term plan” by pursuing a narrow Electric Arc Furnace-only model, rather than innovate.
Tata Steel is expected to confirm plans to press ahead with plans to close both blast furnaces at its biggest plant, likely resulting in more than 3,000 job losses.
Home Office using dummy plane to practice forcing migrants onto Rwanda flights
The Home Office has hired an aircraft hangar and a dummy plane for security officials to practise forcing asylum seekers onto flights to Rwanda, it has emerged.
As the government prepares for deportation flights to take off, security guards have undergone special training programmes to deal with disruptive people.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Home Office hires dummy plane to practice forcing migrants onto Rwanda flights
The Home Office believes five officers will be needed for each migrant being deported
'Dogs in the street' know Rwanda flights are 'probably never going to happen' - senior Tory
A senior Conservative peer has cast doubt about whether prime minister Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy will ever see asylum seekers deported to east Africa.
Ahead of the House of Lords debating the Safety of Rwanda Bill, former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson said there “are dogs in the street that know” that deportation flights are “probably never going to happen”.
In comments made to The Today Podcast and broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lady Davidson said: “Let’s have a debate about immigration, absolutely.
“Every sovereign nation should be in charge of who comes in; not everybody has a right to go to every country in the world — I completely get all of that. But where is the balance in this, rather than some of the language that is being used, some of the knots that people are getting into?
“And this thing about putting people on planes to Rwanda. I mean, there are dogs in the street that know that, one, it is probably never going to happen.
“And two, if it does, it is going to be a number so small that it makes very little difference to the bottom line.”
Sunak out and about in southeast
Rishi Sunak will be out and about on a series of regional visits this morning and give interviews to local outlets.
He is likely to discuss immigration following the successful passage of his Rwanda plan through the House of Commons.
No 10 insists that the visits are not a campaigning trip, Playbook reports.
Yesterday, the prime minister visited Gatwick Airport where he met and chatted with staff.
Chancellor hints at lowering taxes in budget
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says he wants to cut taxes in the next budget, in what commentators believe is an effort to win back votes amid the Conservatives’ dire opinion poll ratings.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Hunt said: “In terms of the direction of travel we look around the world and we note that the economies growing faster than us in North America and Asia tend to have lower taxes, and I believe fundamentally that low-tax economies are more dynamic, more competitive and generate more money for public services like the NHS.
“That’s the direction of travel we would like to go in but it is too early to say what we are going to do.”
