Prime minister Rishi Sunak has branded Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s handling of the Gaza ceasefire vote “very concerning”, but said the Commons Speaker was “reflecting on what happened”.
Mr Sunak warned that parliamentarians should never be intimidated by “extremists” after dozens of Conservative and SNP MPs signed a no-confidence motion in Sir Lindsay.
The speaker has apologised to the SNP after the House of Commons descended into chaos.
He broke with convention on Wednesday to allow a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire amendment to an SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel. The amendment was later passed without vote.
He said: “I regret it. I apologise to the SNP... I apologise and I apologise to the House. I made a mistake. We do make mistakes. I own up to mine.
“I have a duty of care, and I say that, and if my mistake is looking after members I am guilty.”
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt blamed the Labour Party for the chaotic scenes.
Backers of no-confidence motion rise to 67
The number of supporters of the no-confidence motion in the speaker has risen to 67.
One, Conservative Philip Dunne, has withdrawn his name from it.
'Growing number of Tory MPs back immediate ceasefire’
A former Cabinet minister has said a growing number of Conservative MPs are coming round to supporting calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Kit Malthouse, who has previously backed a ceasefire, told the BBC’s PM programme how many Conservatives now supported his view.
He said: “I think a growing number, and certainly although there was no kind of organised whipping of people of my view, definitely we had people coming forward who were asking what I was going to do and how they should vote and what they were thinking about doing.
“So I think there is definitely growing concern.”
He added that he would favour a rerun of the debate to allow MPs to record a vote on proposals for a ceasefire.
