Liveupdated1708667948

Sunak criticises Lindsay Hoyle over Gaza ceasefire vote as MPs sign no-confidence motion in speaker – live

Commons leader blames Labour Party for chaos in parliament when MPs walked out

Namita Singh,Andy Gregory,Tara Cobham,Jane Dalton
Friday 23 February 2024 05:59
Comments
Close

SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of the Commons over the speaker’s handling of the Gaza vote

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has branded Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s handling of the Gaza ceasefire vote “very concerning”, but said the Commons Speaker was “reflecting on what happened”.

Mr Sunak warned that parliamentarians should never be intimidated by “extremists” after dozens of Conservative and SNP MPs signed a no-confidence motion in Sir Lindsay.

The speaker has apologised to the SNP after the House of Commons descended into chaos.

He broke with convention on Wednesday to allow a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire amendment to an SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel. The amendment was later passed without vote.

He said: “I regret it. I apologise to the SNP... I apologise and I apologise to the House. I made a mistake. We do make mistakes. I own up to mine.

“I have a duty of care, and I say that, and if my mistake is looking after members I am guilty.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt blamed the Labour Party for the chaotic scenes.

1708667100

Analysis: Does Britain still have a credible nuclear deterrent?

The worst of all worlds is to have one that might not work, and for your enemies to know all about it, writes Sean O’Grady:

Does Britain still possess a credible nuclear deterrent?

Misfiring missiles, a creaking Trident system that could cost £41bn to upgrade, and all this against a highly volatile global backdrop. Sean O’Grady tries to find reassurance among the troubling facts

Jane Dalton23 February 2024 05:45
1708661700

Exactly why did MPs walk out in protest at speaker?

Gaza vote: Why did MPs walk out in protest at speaker Lindsay Hoyle?

What was meant to be a discussion about the UK’s policy on the Hamas-Israel conflict spiralled into heated exchanges on the Speaker’s actions

Jane Dalton23 February 2024 04:15
1708657200

Analysis: Hoyle’s choice was disgraceful

Sir Lindsay Hoyle implied he had changed the rules to protect Labour MPs from the threat of violence if they failed to vote for a ceasefire. This was an appalling suggestion, writes John Rentoul:

Is the integrity of parliament being destroyed by the speaker? | John Rentoul

Lindsay Hoyle must know that he cannot afford to alienate the party that is likely to form a government by the end of the year, writes John Rentoul. That may be disgraceful – but it is politics

Jane Dalton23 February 2024 03:00
1708652700

Anger as Northern Ireland excluded from Post Office law

Northern Ireland’s justice minister says she is deeply disappointed that legislation to exonerate subpostmasters wronged in the Horizon scandal excludes the region.

Naomi Long said she would urgently review options to provide an alternative remedy for subpostmasters in Northern Ireland.

Details of blanket legislation to exonerate subpostmasters convicted in England and Wales was published on Thursday after Rishi Sunak earlier this year said they were victims of “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history”.

Last month, Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake told MPs that while justice is a devolved issue in Northern Ireland, the Government wanted to see a consistent approach across the UK.

However, Ms Long criticised the Westminster Government after it failed to include Northern Ireland in its legislation.

Jane Dalton23 February 2024 01:45
1708648200

Victims of Post Office Horizon scandal to have names cleared by new law

Post Office victims wronged in Horizon scandal to have names cleared by new law

Details on the new legislation came on the same day the Post Office minister said compensation would also be given to victims of an earlier software scandal

Jane Dalton23 February 2024 00:30
1708643723

Editorial: Now the war in Gaza is poisoning British politics

Some of the arguments about Gaza – in parliament, online, in demonstrations – twist the motives and policies of opponents grotesquely:

Now the war in Gaza is poisoning British politics

Editorial: A rancorous Commons debate about ending conflict in the region showed parliament’s adversarial procedures to be unsuited to easing such tensions. MPs would do well to remember the scale of the human suffering – and the importance of a permanent peace

Jane Dalton22 February 2024 23:15
1708639463

Backers of no-confidence motion rise to 67

The number of supporters of the no-confidence motion in the speaker has risen to 67.

One, Conservative Philip Dunne, has withdrawn his name from it.

Jane Dalton22 February 2024 22:04
1708635683

Watch: Liz Truss appears to claim pro-Palestine marches ‘protesting in favour of terrorism’

Liz Truss appears to claim pro-Palestine marches ‘protesting in favour of terrorism’
Jane Dalton22 February 2024 21:01
1708632923

'Growing number of Tory MPs back immediate ceasefire’

A former Cabinet minister has said a growing number of Conservative MPs are coming round to supporting calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Kit Malthouse, who has previously backed a ceasefire, told the BBC’s PM programme how many Conservatives now supported his view.

He said: “I think a growing number, and certainly although there was no kind of organised whipping of people of my view, definitely we had people coming forward who were asking what I was going to do and how they should vote and what they were thinking about doing.

“So I think there is definitely growing concern.”

He added that he would favour a rerun of the debate to allow MPs to record a vote on proposals for a ceasefire.

Jane Dalton22 February 2024 20:15
1708629923

Full report: Starmer forced to deny threatening speaker as Sunak piles on pressure

Starmer forced to deny threatening speaker Hoyle as Sunak piles on the pressure

More than 60 MPs sign no-confidence motion in Hoyle as he says he acted amid fears over ‘frightening’ threats

Jane Dalton22 February 2024 19:25

