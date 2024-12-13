Luigi Mangione latest: Online donors raise thousands for CEO shooting suspect as grand jury hears evidence
Investigations into the motive behind the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s shooting death continue, as Mangione fights extradition to New York where he faces a murder charge
A public fundraiser has garnered more than $50,000 in funds for Luigi Mangione’s legal defense as of Thursday afternoon, online records show.
Donations have poured into the GiveSendGo fundraiser organized by the December 4 Legal Committee.
The flood of funds comes as New York prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury as they work toward what Governor Kathy Hochul predicts will be an “ironclad” indictment against the suspect, ABC News reported.
The 26-year-old accused killer is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail. A grand jury indictment could bolster the case for extradition to New York, where he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s shooting death in Midtown Manhattan last week. Mangione is contesting the extradition.
The development comes as Luigi Mangione’s defense lawyer Thomas Dickey explained why his client became “agitated” and began yelling at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse.
“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Mangione yelled Tuesday as he was escorted into the courthouse.
Dickey explained the outburst to CNN: “He’s irritated. Agitated about what’s happening to him and what he’s being accused of.”
No tips from Mangione’s family, cops say
NYPD officials said Luigi Mangione’s family did not send in any tips. That comes as their relative’s pictures were splashed all over news channels in the hours after the shooting.
Police said they received more than 200 tips as the manhunt for Mangione unfolded, but none came from family with the same name, according to USA Today.
It wwasn’tuntil the suspect was spotted in Pennsylvania that police swooped in to make an arrest in the case, nearly a week after the killing.
Michael Moore responds to Luigi Mangione’s cryptic message
The acclaimed American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has responded to a cryptic message left by Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.
Mangione faces a second-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, 50, outside a Manhattan hotel on 4 December.
At the crime scene, Mangione reportedly left behind bullet casings engraved with the words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend.” The inscriptions appear to reference the 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, which has surged in popularity on Amazon’s insurance law bestseller list since the incident.
When arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday, Mangione was found in possession of a 262-page manifesto outlining his intentions and referencing notorious figures such as Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.
In the document, Mangione also briefly mentioned Michael Moore and former New York Times reporter Elisabeth Rosenthal, citing them as individuals who have “illuminated the corruption and greed” of the healthcare industry.
Here's the full story.
Michael Moore responds to Luigi Mangione’s cryptic message
Moore made a 2007 documentary called ‘Sicko’ which examined the US health system
Polymarket starts taking bets on Luigi Mangione’s future
Betting platform Polymarket started taking bets on Luigi Mangione’s future after the 26-year-old was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The bets started appearing on the website on Monday shortly after Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on gun charges, according to Forbes.
The betting platform surged in popularity during the 2024 presidential election, when gamblers spent more than $3.3 billion guessing the results.
So far, users have wagered thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies speculating over Mangione’s alleged motive and outcome of the case.
A bet with one of the highest trading volumes, $125,000, is on whether Mangione was “motivated by denied [health insurance] claims.” Polymarket’s betting odds give it a 24 percent chance of being true.
Rhian Lubin has the full story.
Polymarket starts taking bets on Luigi Mangione’s future
The bets started appearing on the website shortly after Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania
Timeline of the manhunt
December 4: The suspect set off from an Upper West Side hostel before dawn. He was seen on surveillance video walking back and forth at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue, near the Hilton Hotel where the UnitedHealthcare Group was holding its conference. After opening fire, the suspect fled by bike through Central Park before getting into a cab and was later spotted at a bus station. A manhunt ensued.
December 5: Investigators revealed a cryptic message carved onto the shell casings: “delay,” “deny” and “depose.” NYPD also released images of the suspect.
December 6: Police announce they believe the suspect has left New York City, expanding the desperate search. A backpack, thought to belong to the suspect, was found in Central Park and sent in for forensic testing. The now-viral “flirtatious” photo of the suspect speaking to a hostel worker was released.
December 7: NYPD releases another photo of the suspect, this time in the back of a taxi. The FBI also joined the hunt for the suspect, offering a $50,000 reward for information.
December 8: Although no leads on the suspect’s whereabouts were made public, investigators revealed the contents of the backpack included Monopoly money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.
December 9: A private service for Brian Thompson was held. Also that day, a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania tipped recognized Mangione from the photos circulated by police. He was arrested in Pennsylvania on gun charges and hours later faced a murder charge in New York.
Health care companies increase security after ‘wanted’ posters for health care executives crop up
“Wanted” posters with the names and faces of health care executives have been popping up on the streets of New York. Hit lists with images of bullets are circulating online with warnings that industry leaders should be afraid.
The apparent targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the menacing threats that followed have sent a shudder through corporate America and the health care industry in particular, leading to increased security for executives and some workers.
In the week since the brazen shooting, health insurers have removed information about their top executives from company websites, canceled in-person meetings with shareholders and advised all employees to work from home temporarily.
An internal New York Police Department bulletin warned this week that the online vitriol that followed the shooting could signal an immediate “elevated threat.”
Police fear that the Dec. 4 shooting could “inspire a variety of extremists and grievance-driven malicious actors to violence,” according to the bulletin, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
The very online ‘gray tribe’ philosophy of alleged UnitedHealthcare killer Luigi Mangione
The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson followed Richard Dawkins and RFK Jr, tweeted about neuroscience and Japanese birth rates, and shared posts about how to think more logically.
The 26-year-old was fascinated by AI and decision theory; pro-technology but anti-smartphones; secular and scientific in his outlook, but in favour of religion on Darwinian grounds.
What does it all mean? Luigi Mangione’s worldview might not be familiar to most Americans, and it’s certainly not a common one among politically-motivated killers. Nevertheless, his social media posts, and the users he engaged with, mark him out indelibly as a very specific type of online person – one that’s intimately familiar to me.
”Increasingly looks like we’ve got our first gray tribe shooter, and boy howdy is the media not ready for that,” wrote the journalist and extremism expert Robert Evans, who analyzed Mangione’s online life earlier this week.
There’s no single accepted name for this loose, extremely online subculture of bloggers, philosophers, shitposters and Silicon Valley coders. “The gray tribe” is one term; ”the rationalist movement” is another.
Io Dodds has the full story.
The very online ‘gray tribe’ philosophy of alleged UnitedHealth killer Luigi Mangione
The man accused of killing Brian Thompson had an extensive social media history that makes his worldview very clear, writes Io Dodds
Luigi Mangione’s notebook reveals chilling alleged to do list and New York bomb plans
Luigi Mangione allegedly laid out his plot to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a spiral notebook, including a chilling “to-do list” and plans considering using a bomb in the Manhattan attack.
The notebook was found alongside a 262-page manifesto, a ghost gun, silencer and false ID cards in the shooting suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday, according to CNN.
Inside the notebook was a to-do list outlining tasks to be completed to carry out the killing, as well as notes that justified those plans, a source told the network.
In one of the notes, Mangione allegedly mused about different methods of murder, including the possibility of bombing Manhattan.
But, the note shows the 26-year-old suspect decided against using explosives over concerns this “could kill innocents”, the source said.
The source added that the notebook shows the suspect decided to carry out a more targeted attack, musing what could be better than “to kill the CEO at his own bean-counting conference.”
James Liddell has the full story.
Luigi Mangione’s notebook reveals chilling alleged to do list and bomb plans
UnitedHealth CEO shooting suspect allegedly opted against using a bomb, noting it ‘could kill innocents’
