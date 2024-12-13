Luigi Mangione latest: Online donors raise thousands for CEO shooting suspect as grand jury hears evidence

✕ Close Luigi Mangione struggles against officers as he’s taken to court

A public fundraiser has garnered more than $50,000 in funds for Luigi Mangione’s legal defense as of Thursday afternoon, online records show.

Donations have poured into the GiveSendGo fundraiser organized by the December 4 Legal Committee.

The flood of funds comes as New York prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury as they work toward what Governor Kathy Hochul predicts will be an “ironclad” indictment against the suspect, ABC News reported.

The 26-year-old accused killer is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail. A grand jury indictment could bolster the case for extradition to New York, where he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s shooting death in Midtown Manhattan last week. Mangione is contesting the extradition.

The development comes as Luigi Mangione’s defense lawyer Thomas Dickey explained why his client became “agitated” and began yelling at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse.

“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Mangione yelled Tuesday as he was escorted into the courthouse.

Dickey explained the outburst to CNN: “He’s irritated. Agitated about what’s happening to him and what he’s being accused of.”