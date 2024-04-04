Biden and Netanyahu speak for first time since Israel killed aid workers in Gaza strike: Updates
Joe Biden has spoken with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since the deadly strike on seven international aid workers in Gaza.
The call between the two leaders comes as Mr Biden faces increasing pressure from a growing chorus of voices who are fed up with what they perceive as a callous refusal to rein in Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.
Humanitarian food charity World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the strike that killed seven of its aid workers on Monday.
WCK issued a statement on Thursday morning calling for the governments of Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and Poland – the countries from which six of the workers hailed – to join a third-party investigation into the drone bombardment on the charity’s convoy.
The investigation must establish “whether [the drone strikes] were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”, it said in a statement on Thursday.
On Tuesday Mr Biden delivered some of his strongest criticism of Israel since it began its war on Hamas, saying he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the deaths of the humanitarian workers.
“Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians,” the president said in a statement.
Mr Netanyahu wrote on X that Israel “deeply regrets” the deaths of the aid workers.
The seven aid workers killed by an Israeli air strike have become symbolic of the lawless, reckless manner in which Benjamin Netanyahu has prosecuted this war. The moment has come to do whatever it takes to force the government of Israel to end it.
‘No one can change his mind’: Former officials speak out against Biden’s Israel support after aid worker killings
Richard Hall writes:
Investigations into potential Israeli war crimes and violations of international law are being undermined by President Joe Biden’s insistence on providing his close ally with billions of dollars in unconditional military support, several former State Department and Pentagon officials told The Independent.
Speaking out after the killing of seven international aid workers by Israel in Gaza, among them an American citizen, one former Pentagon attorney said that any US investigations into Israel’s actions were “perfunctory” and “performative” due to pressure from the White House.
The former officials say the president’s decades-long and deeply held personal connection to Israel renders US laws and regulations concerning US arms sales essentially toothless.
Continue reading...
Former officials speak out against Biden’s unconditional support for Israel
Pressure from the White House has stalled investigations into Israel’s potential war crimes with US weapons, former officials say
Shweta Sharma reports:
