Israel Gaza war live: World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation after fatal Israeli airstrikes
Biden and Netanyahu set to speak for first time since deaths of aid workers
Humanitarian food charity World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli air strike that killed seven of its aid workers in Gaza on Monday.
WCK issued a statement on Thursday morning calling for the governments of Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and Poland – the countries from which six of the workers hailed – to join a third-party investigation into the drone bombardment on the charity’s convoy.
The investigation must establish “whether [the drone strikes] were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak by phone on Thursday in their first direct communication since 18 March.
On Tuesday Mr Biden delivered some of his strongest criticism of Israel since it began its war on Hamas, saying he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the deaths of the humanitarian workers.
“Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians,” the president said in a statement.
Mr Netanyahu wrote on X that Israel “deeply regrets” the deaths of the aid workers.
'No one can change his mind': Former officials speak out against Biden's Israel support after aid worker killings
Richard Hall writes:
Investigations into potential Israeli war crimes and violations of international law are being undermined by President Joe Biden’s insistence on providing his close ally with billions of dollars in unconditional military support, several former State Department and Pentagon officials told The Independent.
Speaking out after the killing of seven international aid workers by Israel in Gaza, among them an American citizen, one former Pentagon attorney said that any US investigations into Israel’s actions were “perfunctory” and “performative” due to pressure from the White House.
The former officials say the president’s decades-long and deeply held personal connection to Israel renders US laws and regulations concerning US arms sales essentially toothless.
Continue reading...
Former officials speak out against Biden's unconditional support for Israel
Pressure from the White House has stalled investigations into Israel’s potential war crimes with US weapons, former officials say
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into Israeli air strike
Shweta Sharma reports:
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into Gaza strike
Charity calls for UK, US and other countries to join third-party investigation of Israeli army’s drone strike
