Betano have made a huge splash among betting sites since launching in 2024, and their exclusive Cheltenham offer is just another example of an innovative promotion from this ambitious online bookmaker.

Ahead of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, new customers have the chance to back two-time Gold Cup winner – and this year’s ante-post Gold Cup favourite – Galopin Des Champs at 30/1 to complete his hat-trick at the festival.

Read on for full details on how to claim this Betano Cheltenham sign up offer, plus all the other Betano racing offers available during the festival.

Betano Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

The exclusive Betano Cheltenham sign-up offer gives new customers enhanced odds of 30/1 on Galopin Des Champs winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs has won the last two editions of the Gold Cup, and has looked in fantastic form in the build-up to the Festival, with horse racing betting sites pricing him at no bigger than 4/7.

Punters can follow the steps below to claim the Betano Gold Cup offer:

Sign up for a new Betano account and opt in to the promotion.

Deposit a minimum of £5.

Place a maximum £1 bet on Galopin Des Champs to win the Gold Cup at the normal odds.

If he wins the Gold Cup, punters will paid out in cash at the normal odds with the extra winnings credited as free bets.

To get 30/1 on Galopin Des Champs, bettors must place their £1 wager before 9am on March 12.

In addition to this offer, there is another Betano Cheltenham offer available when signing up. This bet £10, get £30 promotion requires punters to bet £10 or more on any event at the sportsbook. In return, they’ll receive £20 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.

However, only £10 of the free bets total can be used as Cheltenham free bets or Gold Cup free bets, making the Galopin Des Champs promo more appealing.

Betano Cheltenham Offers & Features

In addition to the sign-up bonus, the bookmaker is running several Betano Cheltenham offers related to the Festival.

Bet Boosts: Betano will boost the odds on a range of bets every day during Cheltenham. They will offer enhanced prices on individual runners and pre-selected multiples on several races.

Lucky Dip: Get your Cheltenham odds boosted on selected markets by spinning Betano’s Lucky Dip wheel. Just choose your Lucky Dip market, enter your stake and spin the wheel to receive a random selection with enhanced odds.

Live Streaming: Betano allows users to stream every Cheltenham race live, so long as they have a funded account or have placed a bet in the previous 24 hours.

Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB): Place ante-post bets on the Cheltenham Festival safe in the knowledge that if your selection doesn’t run, Betano will refund your stake in full.

Daily Racing Specials: Find and bet on Cheltenham specials at Betano, who offer a range of unique bets on the festival, with fresh specials available each day.

Bet Finder: Use Betano’s bet finder tool to help pick out bets for the Cheltenham Festival.

How to Get Cheltenham Free Spins at Betano

As well as the Betano Cheltenham offer, the bookmaker also runs a couple of online casino offers, where punters can unlock free spins during the Cheltenham Festival.

Welcome Offer: If you don’t want to take advantage of the Betano Cheltenham sign up offer, they have a choice of welcome offers, one which features free spins and the other which rewards new users with a slot sites bonus.

Betano Casino Crew: Each week, bettors can claim up to 80 free spins by meeting wagering thresholds on any of Betano’s slot games. The casino crew has four tiers, starting with 10 free spins for betting £40 or more on slots and goes up from there.

Responsible Gambling at Betano

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during the Cheltenham Festival, when the number of offers from bookmakers explodes. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

When using gambling sites or betting apps be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.