Saudi Arabia will be the site of what is being billed as the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.

Eleven months after Usyk defeated Joshua on points in London, the heavyweights will clash again with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles up for grabs.

Ukrainian Usyk, 35, took the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to become a two-weight world champion and remain unbeaten, and Joshua must now replicate his own feat from three years ago: win back the gold in Saudi Arabia.

In June 2019, Joshua was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in a stunning upset at Madison Square Garden, before the Briton avenged the result by outpointing the Mexican-American in Riyadh that December. This time around, Joshua, 32, will look to regain his titles in Jeddah.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.

When is it?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.

Ring walks for the main-event contest are expected to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the fight in the UK and Ireland.

The pay-per-view event will cost £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Odds

Oleksandr Usyk (right) was a decision winner against Anthony Joshua last year (Getty Images)

Usyk – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Joshua – 13/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Petar Nosic (light-heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs James Wilson (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)

Rashed “Money Kicks” Belhasa vs Traycho Georgiev (welterweight)