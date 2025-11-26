Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

The big games keep coming for Arsenal as they seek to follow up their emphatic victory in the North London derby last weekend at home to Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s huge Champions League clash (8pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

The Gunners thrashed Tottenham 4-1 on Sunday to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League. But there’s little time to enjoy that result with an unbeaten Bayern team coming to town.

Bayern have won the Champions League six times previously, while Mikel Arteta’s side are bidding for their first European title. Betting sites rate the chances of these two highly, with Arsenal the current favourites, just ahead of the Germans.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions and have won 13 of those, including the Champions League matches against Athletic Bilbao, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid last time out.

The only games they have failed to take maximum points from during that run came against Manchester City and Sunderland, when they were held to draws. Their only defeat so far came back in August when they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table, six points clear of second-placed Chelsea, and Wednesday’s opponents have had a similar start to the season.

They have won 17 of their opening 18 games in all competitions, with the other a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin, and they are six points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

In the Champions League, Bayern lead the league standings on goal difference from Arsenal, although those positions could be reversed if the Gunners can justify favouritism in the Champions League odds for this litmus test of both teams.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich betting preview: Old foe may hurt Arsenal

Bayern are the competition’s joint leading scorers with Paris St-Germain, netting 14 goals in their opening four games, while they have conceded just three.

Their record in the Bundesliga is even more impressive, with 41 goals in 11 games, to take their total in all competitions to 64 from 18 games.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane has 24 of those goals as he keeps up his impressive record in Germany, which has seen him score 109 goals in just 114 games.

He has already scored twice against English opposition this season as the German champions beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain’s record against the Gunners is second to none, with 15 goals in 21 career appearances, including six goals in 10 games against them at the Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old has scored more goals as a visiting player at the Emirates than any other player, so it’s quite a surprise that football betting sites have gone 8/5 on him scoring anytime, even if Arsenal’s defence has been solid this season.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich prediction 1: Kane to score at any time - 8/5 Bet365

Bayern can test Arsenal rearguard

Arsenal have met Bayern 14 times before in the Champions League, which is the most times they’ve ever faced a side in the competition.

Since a 2-0 win in October 2015, the Gunners are winless in their last five meetings, drawing one and losing the other four, three of which were 5-1 defeats.

Their last match at the Emirates ended 2-2 despite the Gunners opening the scoring through Bukayo Saka. Serge Gnabry equalised before Harry Kane struck from the penalty spot to give the visitors the lead, only for Leandro Trossard to equalise.

The former Brighton forward was also on target on Sunday as he opened the scoring in the North London derby before Eberechi Eze scored his first senior hat-trick.

The Gunners are currently on their best run of form in the Champions League group/league phase having won each of their last eight games by a combined 24-2 scoreline.

The German giants, though, have lost just three of their last 52 group stage equivalent games, winning 45 and drawing the other four.

All three of those defeats came last season, away from home against Aston Villa, Barcelona and Feyenoord, but they still came through the play-off round to qualify for the knock-out stage.

If Arsenal are to secure their first win over Bayern since 2015, they will need to be at their best, and so much will depend on how they can defend against Kane and co. Gabriel’s absence could prove vital on Wednesday and Bayern will certainly ask more questions of the Gunners’ defence than Tottenham did last weekend.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals - 39/20 BetMGM

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich team news

Arsenal: Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli were both back on the bench on Sunday and are available. Martin Odegaard is back in training but may not feature. Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (ACL) and Kai Havertz are still out.

Bayern: The visitors will be without Luis Diaz, after his red card against PSG and former Gunner Serge Gnabry could also miss out, with a knee injury. Jamal Musiala (ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) are definitely unavailable.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Bayern: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

