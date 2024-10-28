Ballon d’Or Awards LIVE: Start time and latest updates as Rodri and Vinicius Jr battle for top prize in Paris
The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner will be revealed tonight with Vinicius Jr favourite to succeed Lionel Messi
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place in Paris tonight when the world’s best footballers gather at the Theatre du Chatelet for a night of awards and celebration.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham as well as Manchester City’s Rodri are being widely tipped as frontrunners for the men’s award in a year where neither Lioneal Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated. Between them the pair have won 13 of the previous 15 awards, with Messi taking the prize last year, though this year’s ceremony is likely to see a new winner crowned.
The female prize, named the Ballon d’Or Feminin, was won by Spain and Barcelona forward Aitana Bonmati last year and she is the favourite to lift the trophy again and become a two-time winner after 26 goals and 18 assists en route to winning the Champions League, three domestic trophies and the Nations League.
Two new awards will be introduced this year, with Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year joining a full slate of awards on an evening where legends of the game are celebrated.
Follow all the latest updates from the Ballon d’Or ceremony with our live blog below:
A defensive midfielder winning the Ballon d’Or? Why Rodri’s win would be a historic moment
There has been one goalkeeper, Lev Yashin, and a trio of defenders, though Fabio Cannavaro was more of a stopper than the German midfielders, Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer, who were converted into sweepers. But there has never been a defensive midfielder. The Ballon d’Or is almost seven decades old and Rodri, the man who earned Manchester City their first Champions League, could be a history maker in another respect.
A trophy that had seemed the private property of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for a decade and a half may have an unlikely winner. Rodri ranks as second favourite, behind Vinicius Junior, for a prize he never imagined he might secure, despite suffering a season-ending knee injury last month.
But then why would he? The Ballon d’Or has tended to be reserved for forwards and flair players. His job description entails unselfishness. The defensive midfielder is constructed to allow others to get the glory. And yet the paradox of Rodri is that he has reached such a standard, achieved so much himself for his respective teams, that the spotlight has shone back onto him.
When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony? Start time, venue and full list of nominees
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place today, with the best in men’s and women’s football descending on the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris for a night of awards and celebration.
Considered the most prestigious awards showcase in the industry, this is a night for legends to be born, joining the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pantheon of greatness.
Two new awards will be introduced this year, with Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year joining a full slate that is headlined by the Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Feminin being handed out.
Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodri are widely regarded as favourites for the men’s award in a year where it’s incredibly likely a first-time winner will be crowned after Messi and Ronaldo won 13 of the previous 15 awards.
After winning LaLiga and the Champions League, Vinicius and Bellingham share a common advantage over Rodri, who is a surprise contender given his position as a defensive midfielder. Vinicius racked up 21 goals and nine assists across La Liga and the Champions League, while Bellingham enjoyed a stunning debut season at the Bernabeu, including a number of decisive late winners to keep Madrid in the hunt for silverware.
Real Madrid choose not to travel to Ballon d’Or ceremony with Vinicius Jr destined to fall short?
Vinicius Jr will reportedly not travel to Paris for the ceremony tonight, reports Fabrizio Romano.
That same report confirms nobody from Real Madrid will attend the glamorous ceremony in Paris as internally the Spanish giants believe Vinicius Jr will not win the Ballon d’Or.
The top prize will go elsewhere, it seems, with Florentino Pérez, Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal all opting to stay at home.
