England v Spain LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 final as Southgate makes Shaw decision
The Three Lions take on Spain for the chance to become champions of Europe
England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, as the Three Lions bid to win a first major men’s trophy for 58 years.
Gareth Southgate’s side’s route to the final has not been straightforward, despite finishing top of the group. England have only reached Berlin after a round of late victories, including a dramatic late overhead kick from Jude Bellingham, and penalties against Switzerland.
Bellingham’s stunning strike prevented a disappointing exit in the round of 16, but against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, England showed their best football of the tournament. Ollie Watkins provided the late winner on that occasion to send the Three Lions on the road to Berlin.
England do not have any injuries ahead of the final, meaning Southgate has some huge selection decisions to make, especially surrounding the fitness of Luke Shaw. The left-back has been recovering from injury throughout the tournament but managed to come on at half time in the semi-final for Kieran Trippier and plenty of fans are desperate to see the Man United man start.
England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final
Lancashire Police say they will ban Madri ahead of Spanish clash in cringy TikTok
Lancashire Police have shown their support for the Three Lions by jokingly banning siestas and the sale of Madri in the county in a tongue-in-cheek TikTok.
In the video, a Sergeant prepares his officers to disrupt Spanish preparations.
“Earlier this week we asked for your support in our anti-orange policing operation, to make sure the laws of superstition were upheld and that no one ‘went Dutch’!
“Thanks to our hard work, England cruised their way to the #Euro2024 final.”
One commentator said: “This has made me have faith in the police again. Banter on point whilst still looking out for our safety. Well done. Wish Dorset police were as good.”
England’s fate and a key advantage over Spain can end 58 years of hurt
Gareth Southgate allowed himself a mere three hours’ sleep after the semi-final win over Netherlands, before delving into analysis of Spain. That’s the scale of the challenge for the Euro 2024 final. That’s the scale of the game, as the England manager has already stated – twice – that his team need to be “perfect” in order to win. There was still no weariness about such exertions, however. There are only “healthy nerves”.
The smiles around the England camp emphasise that, in an atmosphere that is completely different to what it was like even two weeks ago. At that point, there was a risk of a bored disgruntlement taking hold, that could have made this campaign like 2010 or even 2000. It might instead be like 1966, with a chance for a grand redemption of Euro 2020.
The Three Lions eye redemption in Berlin after defeat to Italy at Euro 2020 and Gareth Southgate concedes he wants to win so bad ‘it hurts’
From Weston-super-Mare to the Euro 2024 final – Ollie Watkins is England’s unlikely hero
Bobby Charlton, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins. There is an incongruous presence on the rather short list of players who have scored a semi-final winner for the England football team. Charlton was England’s record goalscorer and Kane is now. Charlton was a knight of the realm and, if England win Euro 2024, Kane may become one in retirement, too. Then there is Watkins; formerly of Weston-super-Mare, a footballer who was playing in the Conference South at the age Kobbie Mainoo was starring in a European Championships semi-final; who, at the age Jude Bellingham is now, was plying his trade in League Two for Exeter.
Watkins may be a perfect product of Gareth Southgate’s England. There are echoes of Kieran Trippier scoring in a World Cup semi-final in 2018, something only Charlton and Gary Lineker had previously done for the country. Southgate’s England have reversed a national trend of underachievement. They have also given some unlikely lads a rare status. Watkins will go from Weston-super-Mare to West Berlin, to the Olympiastadion. Whatever happens – and there is no guarantee he will even get on the pitch – he will remain indelibly associated with Dortmund.
Ollie Watkins has gone on a remarkable journey from playing football in the Conference South to being England’s match-winner in a major semi-final
Gareth Southgate expects no fairytale final - England must ‘make it happen’ to win Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate believes everything is in place for England to win Euro 2024 - but warned success won’t just fall into the players’ laps or simply happen as a culmination of the hard work put in so far.
The Three Lions boss spoke in glowing terms of the effort the squad have put in to reach this stage to face Spain, not just during this summer in Germany but over a number of years, as well as again reinforcing his belief that the togetherness of the group has led to a gradual improvement in performances as the tournament has gone on.
However, his last public words to the group ahead of Sunday’s final in Berlin emphasised that they’d have to once more earn victory in a tough environment, despite the possible storylines and symmetries around Southgate and England winning in Germany, almost three decades after this year’s host nations won on English soil at Euro ‘96 following Southgate’s own missed penalty.
The Three Lions face Spain looking to win the European Championship at the second attempt in three years
Declan Rice vows England won’t ‘sit back’ against Spain as they look to learn from Euro 2020 final defeat
Declan Rice says that England know “not to sit back” in order to win Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, having learned from the painful memory of Euro 2020.
The midfielder said the squad are “desperate” to “rewrite history”, as he admitted that seeing Italy lift the trophy will haunt him forever. That may also involve learning from history, as Rice said that experience has shown them “how we can win this final”.
The 25-year-old is one of 11 players in the current squad who lost that showpiece at Wembley, and he admitted he now feels that it was England who let the game get away from them. Rice now believes the greatly improved performance in the 2-1 victory over Netherlands can be crucial to beating a Spain team that England have “massive respect for”, but that just winning a semi-final should also be enjoyed.
Rice was part of the England team who let the Euro 2020 final slip away against Italy
Declan Rice taking inspiration from Lionesses
Declan Rice has opened up about how the Three Lions have been inspired by the Lionesses.
England hope to match Sarina Wiegman’s side and become European champions.
Emotions, body language and a photo of ‘defeat’: How Gareth Southgate turned England’s Euro 2024 campaign around
Now that Gareth Southgate sits in the Blankenhain base talking about how England might win a European Championship final, he can make an admission. “There was a danger”, as he puts it, that this Euro 2024 campaign and his entire managerial tenure could have unravelled. There was certainly a risk of the “doom and gloom” engulfing the squad.
“But,” Southgate adds, “I was determined to confront it.” That went way beyond walking towards the beer cups being thrown after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, although he still feels that was crucial “because we fought too hard to change the environment for the players”. More important was to actually work through what was going wrong - “a coaching challenge. That wasn’t necessarily on the training ground.” It involved showing the players what they were actually doing on video, and comparing it to their instructions. There was also just a photo.
“We’ve just drawn against Denmark, they’re on two points, we’re on four, they’re celebrating with their fans, we’re on our knees.”
Rationalising the irrational is a Southgate speciality but the Euros final could be all raw emotion in contrast to the start of the tournament
England v Spain: Gareth Southgate poised to keep faith with Kieran Trippier at left-back
Gareth Southgate is poised to keep faith with Kieran Trippier at left-back for England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain, according to reports.
In a largely expected move, the Three Lions boss looks set to pick the same line-up that started against Netherlands.
It means Luke Shaw is poised to start on the bench and will have to wait once more to impact the Berlin final.
Aaron Ramsdale opens up in England diary room at Euro 2024
Some Basque fans pledge allegiance to Three Lions ahead of Euro final
Never more than when England are in a tournament, the mantra of ‘Scouse, not English’ is heard as justification for not getting behind the Three Lions in some quarters of Liverpool.
But it appears the Basque Autonomous Community have the same attitude to the Spanish national team.
One Atheltic Bilbao fan X account wrote: “If you don’t go with England this Sunday you don’t like football.”
