'We're excited' says Southgate as England aim for Euro 2024 glory

England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, as the Three Lions bid to win a first major men’s trophy for 58 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side’s route to the final has not been straightforward, despite finishing top of the group. England have only reached Berlin after a round of late victories, including a dramatic late overhead kick from Jude Bellingham, and penalties against Switzerland.

Bellingham’s stunning strike prevented a disappointing exit in the round of 16, but against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, England showed their best football of the tournament. Ollie Watkins provided the late winner on that occasion to send the Three Lions on the road to Berlin.

England do not have any injuries ahead of the final, meaning Southgate has some huge selection decisions to make, especially surrounding the fitness of Luke Shaw. The left-back has been recovering from injury throughout the tournament but managed to come on at half time in the semi-final for Kieran Trippier and plenty of fans are desperate to see the Man United man start.

Follow all the build-up and team news from England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final below: