England v Spain team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England football team have reached their second successive European Championship final, and will take on Spain football in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate’s side had gone to extra time in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals, but a stunning late strike from Ollie Watkins sent them through to the Euro 2024 final with only their second victory inside 90 minutes.

Spain were convincing in dispatching France and Germany on their route to the semi-finals, and have been one of the most in-form sides of the entire tournament, despite not being among the favourites before the start.

They were prolific in the tournament, winning in both 2008 and 2012 in a golden generation that delivered three major trophies. While England have never won the competition, but have an impressive recent history after reaching the final four years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, starting with the latest team news from both camps.

What is the team news?

Southgate is likely to have some decisions to make for the final. Luke Shaw has been playing an increasingly bigger role in the quarter-final and semi-final, and might be considered fit enough to start, in place of Kieran Trippier.

Ollie Watkins laid down a marker with his late goal to send England through to the final, and could be pushing Harry Kane for a role as the starting forward, after the captain has not had the impact at the tournament he would have wanted.

Spain were without key players Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal through suspension for their win over France, but both are expected to return to face England. Pedri however will remain unavailable through injury.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Kane, Bellingham.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

When is Spain v England?

Spain v England will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday, 14th July at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV 1, with viewers having their choice of pundits, commentators and broadcaster and will also be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and apps, and ITVX’s website and app.

The BBC coverage on its main channel is scheduled to start at 7pm BST, an hour before kick off, while ITV’s offering will start half an hour earlier at 6.30pm BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Spain 13/10

Draw 6/4

England 15/8

Prediction

England will continue to show improvement, but it is hard to see how they will be a match from Spain, who have already come up against Europe’s best in the competition, compared to the easier route for Southgate’s men. Spain 1-1 England (Spain to win in extra time)