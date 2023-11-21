When is the Euro 2024 draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Euro 2024 kicks off next June as the men’s European Championship is hosted solely by Germany for the first time in the country’s reunified era.

Matches will take place across 10 venues from Hamburg in the north down to Munich (where four matches were staged during the pan-continental Euro 2020) in the south, with Berlin’s Olympiastadion hosting the final.

Italy are the reigning champions after overcoming England at Wembley in a penalty shootout in the summer of 2021, after the tournament was delayed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition will once again see 24 nations split into six groups of four, with the top two from each group qualifying automatically for the last 16 and the top four third-placed teams also progressing.

Germany have automatically qualified for the group stage as hosts – they have been joined by Scotland, as well as traditional heavyweights France, Spain, Portugal. England are also there after easing through qualification and finishing their group with a draw in North Macedonia.

Here is everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 group stage draw.

When is the draw?

The draw for the Euro 2024 group stage takes place on Saturday 2 December at 6pm local time (5pm GMT) in Hamburg.

How to watch

The draw will be streamed live online on Uefa’s official website, YouTube channel and app.

How does the draw work?

The 24 teams will be split into four pots based on their performance during qualification.

Who have already qualified?

Qualification is still ongoing and so far Germany are the only team qualified for the group stage, as the hosts of the tournament. They will be in Group A.

A further 20 nations will qualify by finishing in the top positions in their qualification group. Countries to have qualified so far, are:

Germany – host

Belgium

France

Portugal

Spain

Scotland

Turkey

Austria

England

Hungary

Slovakia

That will leave three more spots at Euro 2024, which will be taken by the winners of a play-off round in March. Who enters the play-offs is dependent on standings from the 2022/23 Nations League.