Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday night as the Three Lions look to win a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s team stuttered through the group phase and then found themselves seconds from elimination in the round of 16, before Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick denied Slovakia a famous win.

That moment seemed to galvanise the team and steadily improving performances have now seen Switzerland and Netherlands knocked out, after two more comebacks and stirring late finishes.

Now England stand on the brink of history, but standing in their way in Berlin is a Spanish team who have been hugely impressive throughout the tournament, inspired by their brilliant 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal.

Here is everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 final.

When is it?

Spain v England will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV 1, with viewers having their choice of pundits, commentators and broadcaster and will also be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and apps, and ITVX’s website and app.

The BBC coverage on its main channel is scheduled to start at 7pm BST, an hour before kick off, while ITV’s offering will start half an hour earlier at 6.30pm BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Southgate is likely to have some decisions to make for the final. Luke Shaw has been playing an increasingly bigger role in the quarter-final and semi-final, and might be considered fit enough to start, in place of Kieran Trippier.

Ollie Watkins laid down a marker with his late goal to send England through to the final, and could be pushing Harry Kane for a role as the starting forward, after the captain has not had the impact at the tournament he would have wanted.

Spain were without key players Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal through suspension for their win over France, but both are expected to return to face England. Pedri however will remain unavailable through injury.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Kane, Bellingham.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Odds

Spain 13/10

Draw 6/4

England 15/8

Prediction

Spain have been the best team in the competition and are rightly the slight favourites, but England’s attacking riches can cause them plenty of problems. England have defended well throughout and that will be key as they are likely to have less possession this time around. Substitutes will probably again be key, and they can swing the tie. England to win on penalties.