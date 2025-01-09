Jose Mourinho no better for Everton than Sean Dyche, claims Paul Merson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has questioned whether Jose Mourinho would be an upgrade on Sean Dyche, as the latter was sacked by Everton.

The “Special One” has been strongly linked with a role at Goodison Park, given he previously worked for the club’s owners – the Friedkin Group – as Roma coach. Although that association came to an abrupt end when Mourinho was dismissed, he is thought to welcome the opportunity of a return to the Premier League.

The 61-year-old is currently managing Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig but has made his displeasure about the standard of refereeing known on a number of occasions, even to a point of questioning the legitimacy of some officials and those who run the league.

However Merson, on record as a huge admirer of Mourinho’s talents, has queried how the Portuguese coach can improve Everton’s fortunes given the pool of talent at Goodison.

“I’m a big fan of Jose Mourinho. He’s been an amazing manager over the years, one of the all-time greats, but I don’t see how this Everton job ticks the box,” said Merson before Dyche was sacked on Thursday (9 January).

“Everton are in a massive, massive relegation fight. I think it’s out of them and Ipswich to go down. Mourinho needs to be higher up the league than hanging around fifth bottom.

“I just don’t see how Mourinho does any differently to Sean Dyche. I don’t see any difference in that. He’s a massive name in football but I’d be careful with that one.

Jose Mourinho has been made favourite to replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked by Everton on Thursday ( PA Archive )

“They’re not scoring a lot of goals, but it’s not like Mourinho is going to come in and they’re going to be free-flowing. He had the best Chelsea team of all time and they weren’t free-flowing. Winning 1-0, 2-0 every week, never letting in a goal, but Dyche doesn’t let in too many goals either.

“It’s a strange one for me. I think it’s the owners wanting a massive football name. If Dyche got the sack tomorrow morning, and any job came up in the bottom three or four in the league, he would get it – because if anybody’s going to get you out of trouble, Dyche is.

“If you’re going to bring someone in to take Dyche’s place, you have to bring in someone who has thick skin, like Mourinho. You have to bring in someone who’s going to do it his way, but there aren’t many of them around.”

Everton are 16th in the Premier League, one point off the relegation zone and without a win since 4 December.