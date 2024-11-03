Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in the Old Trafford dugout ahead of the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

The club confirmed the appointment of Amorim, from November 11, after sacking Erik ten Hag following the 2-1 defeat at West Ham last weekend – to leave United 14th.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup fourth round in midweek, as the club legend enjoyed a confidence-boosting start in charge.

Chelsea, who have high hopes this season under Enzo Maresca, will hope to see a statement win at Old Trafford to end an 11-match winless run at United – dating back to May 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 3 November at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch and is it on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Manchester United’s injury list includes Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Antony, with Christian Eriksen sitting out the win over Leicester.

It means Ruud van Nistelrooy should stick with the majority of his team that started on Wednesday, although Andre Onana will return in goal and Rasmus Hojlund will replace Joshua Zirkzee.

On-loan winger Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club but was ill anyway, and Enzo Maresca has a fully fit squad to select from with Reece James and Wesley Fofana available to start.

Chelsea will revert to the team that started against Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend, rather than the side that went out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park in midweek.

Possible line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson