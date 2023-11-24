✕ Close Man City's Erling Haaland isn't judged on how many goals he scores, insists Guardiola

The Premier League returns this weekend following the November international break with the teams restarting their campaigns all hoping to achieve differing objectives. Manchester City are top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, but the sides clash in the early game on Saturday to kick off when should be a fascinating run of fixtures leading up to Christmas and beyond.

Along with the fight for first place, there’s the battle for fourth with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle and Brighton all chasing down Tottenham who currently sit in the final Champions League place. Villa face Spurs this weekend while United host Everton.

Speaking of the Toffees, they are once again in the midst of a relegation battle having been deducted 10-points for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules. The deduction sees them drop down to 19th above Burnley, and puts them two points away from safety.

All these varying stories will be updated when the action resumes but managers will have to play things smartly as injuries take their toll on the squads. City, for example, have eight first team players on the sidelines including Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland meaning Pep Guardiola has his work cut out against the Reds on Saturday.

Follow along for the latest updates and injury news from the Premier League: