Premier League news LIVE: Erling Haaland latest and injury updates from today’s press conferences
The Premier League is back following the international break as Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool kicks off the weekend’s fixtures
The Premier League returns this weekend following the November international break with the teams restarting their campaigns all hoping to achieve differing objectives. Manchester City are top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, but the sides clash in the early game on Saturday to kick off when should be a fascinating run of fixtures leading up to Christmas and beyond.
Along with the fight for first place, there’s the battle for fourth with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle and Brighton all chasing down Tottenham who currently sit in the final Champions League place. Villa face Spurs this weekend while United host Everton.
Speaking of the Toffees, they are once again in the midst of a relegation battle having been deducted 10-points for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules. The deduction sees them drop down to 19th above Burnley, and puts them two points away from safety.
All these varying stories will be updated when the action resumes but managers will have to play things smartly as injuries take their toll on the squads. City, for example, have eight first team players on the sidelines including Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland meaning Pep Guardiola has his work cut out against the Reds on Saturday.
Follow along for the latest updates and injury news from the Premier League:
Howe has his say on related-party loan moves
During the international break the Premier League clubs voted against a temporary ban that would see multiple clubs owned by the same party unable to loan players to each other.
This is particularly of interest to Newcastle who are interested in signing Ruben Neves, on a short term deal, from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal who are also owned by the PIF.
Howe said “You say Newcastle were favoured but it was a Premier League vote.
“We’re not the only club involved in that vote. I think the majority of the Premier League and other clubs around the world [benefit] so it’s not solely on us, I don’t think.
“Newcastle, our club, had a view. We voted in a way, a way that we’re allowed to, and the vote came out on the side that it did.
“I think just from my dealings with it, we’re very relaxed on it. It’s not the be-all and end-all for us.
“We’ve got a squad that we really like. Now if we get players fit before January then the need to recruit will become much less intense for us.”
Eddie Howe on facing Chelsea
“We have worked with a small squad but we have worked well, majority of players came back into the group yesterday and we are looking forward to the game at the weekend.
“Our home form has been very strong - we have had some good results against some top sides. You look back at our last league game here against Arsenal, it was a very strong performance, full of discipline and quality. Another performance and atmosphere like that would be more than welcome. There is a determination to put the Bournemouth result to bed.”
Eddie Howe gives Newcastle injury update
Newcastle take on Chelsea this weekend in a big clash that could see the Magpies move into the top four if results go their way.
Speaking ahead of that fixture, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe updated the press on the status of the injuries in his squad saying:
“Fabian [Schär] was more precautionary rather than any injury, we saw him yesterday – he seemed good. Miggy [Miguel Almiron] has worked really well since his hamstring.
“Kieran [Trippier] is fine, he has trained with us since his return from England. We will check on Sean [Longstaff] before tomorrow.”
All good news it seems.
This weekend’s Premier League fixtures
Saturday
12.30pm - Manchester City vs Liverpool
3pm - Burnley vs West Ham
3pm - Luton vs Crystal Palace
3pm - Newcastle United vs Chelsea
3pm - Nottingham Forest vs Brighton
3pm - Sheffield United vs Bournemouth
5.30pm - Brentford vs Arsenal
Sunday
2pm - Tottenham vs Aston Villa
4.30pm - Everton vs Manchester United
Premier League press conferences
Here’s the schedule for today’s manager press conferences. The times are loose estimates and can change but usually they manage to stick to the timetable.
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are up first with the bulk of the updates coming in the early afternoon:
9.30am - Arsenal
10am - Newcastle
1pm - Tottenham, Chelsea
1.15pm - Manchester United
1.30pm - Everton, Man City, Liverpool, West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Luton, Brighton, Fulham, Aston Villa
Pedro Neto close to return but not fit to face Fulham
Pedro Neto is closing in on a return for Wolves but will not make Monday’s trip to Fulham.
Portugal international Neto had started the campaign in flying form and produced seven assists in 10 Premier League matches before he sustained a hamstring injury in last month’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle.
There were initial fears Neto may not play again in 2023 and while he is not yet available, it will not be long before he is back.
“Pedro won’t make Monday,” head coach Gary O’Neil told reporters at a press conference. “He’s got a little bit more work to do. Pedro will stay with the physios and fitness staff for a bit longer.
“There’s no exact time frame, but Monday he won’t be available. Hopefully it’s weeks. It’s hard because there’ll be tests done, he goes for other check-ups and scans and you’re sort of guided by them, how quickly he’s healing, but he’s healing very well.
“He’s probably ahead of where they would have wanted him to be at this point.
“We’re pleased with the progress he’s made, but with the nature of the injury, we need to make sure everything’s ticked off properly before he’s back with the group.”
Wolves do have other injury concerns ahead of their journey down to London, but the Monday night game should ensure O’Neil has a largely fully-fit squad to select from.
Craig Dawson is ruled out through suspension after he collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the last-gasp win over Tottenham, and Joseph Hodge (shoulder) remains sidelined alongside Nathan Fraser (quad), but Matt Doherty and Mario Lemina are set to shake off knocks.
O’Neil added: “I think everyone came back OK. Nathan Fraser’s still out. Mario rolled his ankle on international duty, but should be fine.
“Matt Doherty has a tight hamstring but will be fine. Hugo Bueno is back involved, as he was just before, he’s doing well.
“Hodgey is doing well, he’s back on the grass, but it comes a bit too quick for him. We’re pretty much as we were as long as nothing happens the next couple of days.”
Reporting by PA.
How Pep Guardiola borrowed from Jurgen Klopp to elevate Manchester City
In 2021, Pep Guardiola was reflecting on an epic managerial rivalry that then only lasted a mere eight years. “He made me a better manager,” he said of Jurgen Klopp. When he registered his greatest achievement since leaving Barcelona, it owed something to Klopp, too.
In swift succession, his captain lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup and then the Champions League. A decade after scoring for Klopp in a Champions League final at Wembley, Ilkay Gundogan struck twice for Guardiola in an FA Cup final at Wembley. Gundogan felt like a footballing soulmate of Guardiola – as well as a neighbour in the same deluxe Manchester apartment block – but a diplomat had links in each camp: Klopp often texted his former midfielder congratulations when Manchester City won something, just as he got in touch when Liverpool drew Guardiola’s team in the Champions League in 2018.
Gundogan is gone now – to Guardiola’s old club and spiritual home, Barcelona – but he remains an example of how the Catalan has been influenced by the manager who has beaten him most often. As Guardiola’s haul from the seasons when they have faced each other stands at five Premier League titles and two Bundesligas, Klopp is likelier to defeat him over 90 minutes than nine months. That Guardiola has always tended to have greater resources is a factor: a mantra of Klopp’s is that he has never wanted to be the best team in the world as much as beat the best. And, with great regularity, that is how he describes City.
With Liverpool once more City’s closest rivals the tactical battle between Klopp and Guardiola has been renewed
Premier League latest news
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League. Following the international break the domestic action resumes this weekend and teams look to kick on and pick up as many points as possible in the run up to Christmas.
Manchester City lead the way once more but they’re only one point ahead of Liverpool in the table and the two sides clash on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola has been hit with injury concerns with Kevin de Bruyne still on the sidelines and Erling Haaland picking up a knock on duty with Norway.
The day is filled with press conferences ahead of the weekend’s fixtures so we’ll have all the updates and injury news throughout the day.
